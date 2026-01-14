Trump to Cut Off Federal Funding for Sanctuary Cities

President Donald Trump is finally planning to turn off the taxpayer money spigot for cities and states that refuse to comply with federal immigration law.

There are very few incentives that convince Democrats to stop illegal behavior, but money is probably one of them. They feel safe and smug breaking our immigration laws, so long as they can continue to fund all of their socialist programs and government employees. If that money is reduced enough, though, they might actually be willing to see reason. That, no doubt, is Trump‘s aim in holding back money from areas with sanctuary policies.

Trump explained his move to the Detroit Economic Club. “Starting Feb. 1, we’re not making any payments to sanctuary cities or states having sanctuary cities because they do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens,” the president said.

He added, “And it breeds fraud and crime and all the other problems that come. So we’re not making any payment to anybody that supports sanctuary.”

This announcement appears to be partly another reaction to the unfolding Somali fraud scandal in Minnesota and other states, exposing a vast and lucrative network of fake daycares and other ploys to obtain billions of dollars in taxpayer money dishonestly.

The scandal grew so huge after witnesses testified that Minnesota Democrats deliberately ignored the fraud that Gov. Tim Walz decided he was not going to seek reelection. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) referred Walz and his Attorney General, Keith Ellison, to the Department of Justice for criminal charges.

In fact, Trump specifically referred to Minnesota when announcing the money restrictions for sanctuary jurisdictions. “We have also suspended payments tied to suspected scammers in Minnesota, of which there are many. It’s a great state. It was a great state. Now it’s getting destroyed by that stupid governor,” the president accused Walz.

The Department of Health and Human Services has already announced it will withhold childcare payments from five Democrat states over fraud allegations, according to Fox News. HHS also reformed its guidelines. Under the Biden administration, daycares could demand a certain amount of money based on alleged enrollment, without having to provide any proof of attendance or services actually rendered to families.

Obviously, this created a major loophole for fraudsters to receive large taxpayer-funded payouts without actually providing childcare services. “Paying providers upfront based on paper enrollment instead of actual attendance invites abuse,” HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill truly observed.

Sanctuary policies do, in fact, break federal laws.18 U.S. Code § 111 makes it illegal to interfere with federal immigration officers in the execution of their duties, and 8 U.S. Code § 1324 forbids concealing or harboring illegal aliens. To use Minnesota again as an example, Walz refused to honor 1,360 ICE detainers for illegal aliens, including violent criminals. Democrats really do love crime.

