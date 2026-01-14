Man-Hating Anti-ICE ‘Observer’ Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Why She Does It

There is video of a woman going viral on social media that says a lot about the motivations of all those angry Affluent White Female Liberals (AWFL). It’s not about politics. It’s not about immigration. It’s not about kidnapping. It’s not even about President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

"All that rage I felt towards men is coming out... I have been trained for this moment, bitch."



This is the most honest thing to come out of these protests.



She's not really out there because of policy concerns or constitutional principles.



She’s out there because she has… pic.twitter.com/BwyEW6PgZQ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 14, 2026

Rather, as Sigmund Freud would say in so many words, these women have daddy issues. Or, at the very least, man problems.

The woman in the video is white with a nose piercing. She’s tattooed, thin, with chipped nails, and generally unkempt. She describes what she’s doing to impede official ICE law enforcement operations: “You know one thing that hating men has trained me for? It’s literally trained me for chasing F&&king ICE cars off of my street. Five of them right now. Following down the neighborhood, honking, blowing whistles. All that rage I have felt towards men is comin’ out. I have been trained for this moment, b&&tch! I will follow you everywhere.”

And there it is. Forget all the news stories about righteous indignation over the plight of illegal invaders to America, many of whom have violent criminal records. The “ICE observer” army of mostly liberal white women does not care about any of that. All they know is they hate men and most of the ICE officers are men. Case closed.

Advertisement

This speaks to what you may have suspected. The women creating all of the mayhem and chaos around ICE operations in Minneapolis and other towns already had the rage. They just needed a way to direct it, and they needed a target for that rage. The roundup of illegal aliens gave that to them.

And the dark-money-funded NGOs that are orchestrating the “ICE observer” movement are just giving them an excuse to lose it in public.

Our own Benjamen Bartee showcased some of these unbalanced individuals in a series of posts he calls “Anti-ICE Karens Gone Wild.” He’s already posted five installments, and the supply of content just keeps on coming.

America has a serious mental health crisis, and ground zero is man-hating, white, liberal women.

Imagine comparing the 1940’s to the last year?



This is why nobody takes these people seriously. pic.twitter.com/X1a3aSKceU — Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) January 13, 2026

Renee Good was not a one-off, obviously. If they’re not screaming at ICE, they’re physically impeding ICE operations to the point where they sacrificing and risking their own physical safety.

Anti-ICE protesters get way too close to immigration law enforcement who then spray them in the face.



Elderly white women scream like lunatics at ICE.



Just another day in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/zBo9Cydiuu — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 12, 2026

Advertisement

And if they’re not losing control of themselves in public, they are effectively serving as a public menace by impeding those operations.

MINNEAPOLIS: Border Patrol agents warn two white women in separate SUVs to stop trailing them and not to impede. 'Dont make a bad decision today..." pic.twitter.com/An2MAWUYcY — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 9, 2026

Our own David Manney today wrote about that ICE agent who, sadly, had to act in self-defense when Renee Good hit the gas pedal and drove into him with her SUV. It turns out that he suffered internal bleeding injuries as a result of her actions. Don’t count on the media to report that, but it just reinforces the danger that these mostly female leftists are posing to law enforcement officers and the public.

All because far too many just don’t like men. It's not more complicated than that.

It’s time to get the New Year off to a good start by taking advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!