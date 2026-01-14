WATCH: Adorable Little Boy Steals the Show During Trump's 'Whole Milk' Signing

As our own Charlie Martin reported last week, the United States government is finally admitting that full-fat foods are actually good for you, particularly whole milk. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed a related act that will benefit school children across the United States into law.

The "Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025" was introduced by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) last year, and it gained bipartisan support, passing both chambers of Congress unanimously. It reverses Barack Obama-era restrictions that only allowed federally supported school meal programs to serve fat-free and low-fat milk options.

This is great news for kids. "Under the new law, schools may now offer a wider range of fluid milk choices, including flavored and unflavored organic or conventional whole, 2%, 1%, skim and lactose-free milk," according to Dairy Herd Management. "Supporters say the expanded menu better reflects current nutrition science and aligns school offerings with what families commonly consume at home."

It's also good news for farmers who have been fighting for this for 15 years. "The commonsense, bipartisan bill ensures children will have access to important vitamins, protein and other nutrients while supporting dairy farmers who need access to expanded markets for their product," Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said.

"Today, I am delighted to sign the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act into law, which is a very important thing for our farmers, and, I think, maybe more important for our people.... We'll ensure that millions of school-aged children have access to high-quality milk as we Make America Healthy Again," Trump said.

He was joined by Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as well as Doctor Ben Carson, members of Congress, dairy farmers, and several school children.

Even with all the dignitaries in the room, it was actually one of the little boys who became the star.

Standing next to the president, the little guy — who is either six or seven years old, to be determined — introduced himself.

"My name is Jesse. I am six years old. I am seven years old. I want to be an engineer when I grow up. I am a first grader," he said, adding, "I also know where does milk comes from."

While the room applauded, Trump had to ask, "So where does it come from?"

"So, first, farmers milk it, and then next, they put it into a cold tank, and then to take the germs out, they put it very hot, and then they put it back int the cold tank, and then they hauls it to somewhere that is cold in a big refrigerator," he said.

I still don't know if Jesse is six or seven, but he is adorable.

It was such a sweet and wholesome moment, which is something I think we could all use more of these days. Plus, it's nice to have a president who treats children respectfully and doesn't, you know, sniff their hair or give them inappropriate dating advice.

You can watch the video here. It looked like everyone in the room got a kick out of it, except for maybe RFK, who is a big fan of raw milk, and, of course, the little boy was describing the pasteurization process.

WATCH: Young boy explains to @POTUS where milk comes from ❤️ https://t.co/TpHmCymhrv pic.twitter.com/EcplwybBta — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 14, 2026

