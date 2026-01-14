The Morning Briefing: Ketanji Brown Jackson Is a Painful Reminder of Biden's Lunacy

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Through the miracle of air travel, I have returned to my beloved desert. This was a relatively quick trip to Michigan for me, but it was a chilly one. I may need days to thaw.

We are coming up on the one-year anniversary of President Trump's return to office, and what a year it's been. At times, it feels like Joe Biden's time in the Oval Office was a bad dream that happened in the very faraway past. That could just be my heightened powers of political trauma suppression at work, though.

Unfortunately, a lot of havoc can be wrought in just four short years by people who are intent on destroying a country. Biden and his commie cabal did so much damage to the Republic that we will be getting uncomfortable reminders for years to come.

Biden's most long-lasting thorn in the side of the Constitution will almost certainly be Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who continues to distinguish herself in all the wrong ways. She's also carrying on the tradition of prominent Dem females who mangle the English language when speaking in public.

The transgender plague in women's sports was on the Supreme Court agenda on Tuesday. On cue, Justice Jackson whipped up a big word salad. This is from Matt:

As you probably could have guessed, Jackson struggled through a series of nearly incomprehensible statements about sex, gender identity, and sports classifications. It was embarrassing. “You have the overarching classification, you know, everybody has to be, um, uh, uh, play on the team that is the same as their sex at birth. Um, but then you have a gender identity definition that is operating within that. Meaning, a distinction, meaning that, um, for, uh, cisginger [sic] girls they can play consistent with their gender identity, w- for transgender girls, they can’t.” It’s hilarious that Jackson stumbled over the pronunciation of one of the left’s favorite made-up words, all while failing to understand the difference between real girls and boys who pretend to be girls.

I would love to have a look at Jackson's "Word of the Day" desk calendar, it's gotta be a humdinger. Or, "cisginger" may indicate that her browser history might be, um, interesting.

In a sane world, the Supreme Court of the United States wouldn't have to weigh in on whether boys should or should not compete in girls sports. We left sanity underneath an isolated overpass years ago, so this is what SCOTUS has to deal with. During the Biden years, the Democrats were hyper-focused on mainstreaming the transgender fringe. Actually, transgenderism is a fringe of a fringe, which is another reason that we shouldn't be dealing with this question.

Now we have the worst Supreme Court justice in history involved in what will be a very important decision. That's a double shot of awful from the Biden legacy.

The worst part about the whole Ketanji Brown Jackson situation is that she's just 55-years-old, which is fairly young in SCOTUS justice years. She could be around for very long time, reminding us of the Biden wrecking ball. If the Dems ever do manage to flip the court while she's on it, we're all headed to the gulag.

Everything Isn't Awful

Fire crew spot this little man waving and take a minute to give him a Firefighter's helmet..



The smile says it all.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/FXeP3NCDl4 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 13, 2026

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Every level of government needs a Ron Swanson.

