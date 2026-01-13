State Department Revokes 100K Visas for Criminal Activity

The Trump-Rubio State Department is not only navigating a challenging international situation with the capture of the Venezuelan dictator and a face-off with Cuba and Iran, but it is also taking action to protect Americans here at home.

The U.S. State Department posted a photo on X of President Donald Trump doing his Trump dance and announced that among the revoked visas are some 8000 student visas. Anyone witnessing the pro-Hamas student protests over the last couple of years, some of which, if not many of which, foreign students who propagandized American peers launched or fueled, understand the importance of that move.

The federal agency made its announcement Monday, Jan. 12: “BREAKING: The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialized visas for individuals who had encounters with U.S. law enforcement for criminal activity. We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe.”

The first most obvious example, of course, is Mahmoud Khalil, the “Palestinian”-Algerian student who made such a name for himself at Columbia University leading rowdy riots in a support of Palestinian terrorists and against Israel in particular and Jews more generally.

Khalil is a bit different from some other foreign students, because he did have a green card, but he illustrates the problem with granting visas or green cards to foreigners who hate our country and values. He therefore also illustrates why the State Department announcement is a victory.

In October, Khalil even had the gall to whine that his appeals process was moving too fast. The reality is, he should’ve been kicked out of the country a long time ago. He has no constitutional rights as a foreigner, and he has made it very clear that he is in support of terrorist groups and dedicated to promoting them here in America.

Perhaps even worse than the student visas are the visas the Biden administration granted to potential terrorists from the Middle East.

We also now know that the Biden administration granted visas to numerous, possibly thousands, of Afghanis with terrorist ties after the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. Among those whom Operation Allies Welcome allowed into America was Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who murdered National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom and seriously wounded Andrew Wolfe just before this past Thanksgiving.

Having a student visa or any other sort of visa to come into the United States is a privilege. It is not a right or an entitlement. Leftists want to convince foreigners that they have a right to come to America and remain here, but that is 100% not true. And that is why if those foreigners prove that they are a threat to national security or toxic for our society, it is of course the authority and prerogative of the United States government to revoke the visas.

And it is also in the interest of the American people for the government to revoke the visas.

