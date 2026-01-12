BREAKING: Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Any Nation Trading With Iran

Catherine Salgado | 5:25 PM on January 12, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is taking action against the Islamic regime in Iran and all those governments tempted to support the regime amidst a popular uprising against the sharia dictatorship.

Trump posted his announcement on Truth Social Monday afternoon, “Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Donald Trump previously promised that he would strike Iran if the regime there gunned down protesters, although the U.S. has not conducted any strikes yet despite reports of hundreds of protesters killed by Iranian government jihadis. It is not clear if America and Israel are planning a future strike, however there is no doubt that the president would keep such a plan as close to his vest as possible. When asked over the weekend by the press what he planned to do for the Iranian protestors, Trump replied, "You'll find out pretty soon."

A protestor in Tehran symbolically renamed a street in the capital city for Donald Trump as other protesters begged the U.S. president, “Don’t let them kill us.”

RelatedU.S. Lefties Are Doing Exactly What an Iranian Terrorist Urged Them to Do

The Iranian regime reacted with fury to Donald Trump’s capture of its ally, Venezuelan narcoterrorist dictator Nicholás Maduro. Top Iranian official Hassan Rahimpour-Azghadi called for terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, saying Trump "must pay the price" for capturing Maduro, and pontificating, "Inshallah, we should do to Trump something similar to what they did to Maduro." It seems more likely that the Trump administration will be able to cripple the Iranian regime, however.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of international events and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

NEWS & POLITICS

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN TERRORISM NICOLÁS MADURO

