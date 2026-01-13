Smells Like Hypocrisy: Nirvana Bassist Torches the Left’s Outrage Over Deportations

Krist Novoselic, the bassist from Nirvana, just dropped an inconvenient truth on social media that has the left sitting rather uncomfortably.

"I voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012,” he began. “I asked Google AI: Did president Obama deport undocumented immigrants?”

Conservatives already know the answer to this question. Yes, he did. In fact, he managed to deport a lot of illegal immigrants without the left mobilizing to stop it.

Here’s what Google AI told him:

Yes, President Barack Obama's administration deported a significant number of undocumented immigrants, earning him the nickname "Deporter-in-Chief" from some immigrant rights advocates. His administration removed more people from the U.S. than any other president in history at the time. Key Details: Total Deportations: Between fiscal years 2009 and 2016, the Obama administration carried out approximately 2.7 million deportations (removals and returns). Other sources place the total number of noncitizens removed during his two terms at about 3 million. Record Highs: The annual number of deportations peaked in 2012, with nearly 410,000 total deportations, and a record 435,000 in fiscal year 2013, according to some analyses of DHS data. Enforcement Priorities: The Obama administration shifted enforcement priorities to focus on those considered threats to national security, public safety (convicted of serious crimes), and recent border crossers. In later years, over 90% of interior removals were of individuals with criminal convictions. DACA: Despite the high deportation numbers, the Obama administration also implemented the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative in 2012, which provided temporary protection from deportation and work authorization to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. The Obama administration's approach has been described as a mixed legacy, combining tough enforcement with some forms of relief through executive action.

This isn't Novoselic's first rodeo with bucking the far left’s herd mentality. Back in 2020, he caught pure hell for backing President Donald Trump's "law and order" address after George Floyd's death sparked riots nationwide.

"Wow!!! I know many of you can't stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech,” Novoselic wrote. He nailed the double standard. "The violence, (and not the protests) appear as a leftist insurrection. Imagine if so-called 'patriot militias' were raising this kind of hell? If this were the case, left wing people would welcome federal intervention. Most Americans want peace in their communities and President Trump spoke to this desire. Never mind the legal details that few understand-Trump said he would stop the violence and this speaks to many."

Despite his reasonable position, the woke mob pounced, and he ultimately deleted his Twitter account because of the backlash.

Now here he is again, six years on, reminding everyone that Obama out-deported Bush, Clinton, and even Trump. I wouldn’t say this means Novoselic has been red-pilled. Still, Novoselic deserves credit for his honesty and for essentially calling out the left for their opposition to deportations under Trump, when they weren’t bothered when Barack Obama did it.

