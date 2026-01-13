No Charges Are Expected Against ICE Agent Whom Renee Good Attacked

Federal investigators have no plans to charge the ICE agent involved in the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, and the Justice Department won't open a civil rights investigation into the incident from last week in Minneapolis.

The agent fired three shots after Good, 37, accelerated her SUV while he was in front of the car during an immigration enforcement operation that Good and other anti-ICE activists were attempting to obstruct.

The FBI took over the case from local authorities, and continues to review his conduct and physical evidence, including his service weapon. However, sources close to the investigation say the likelihood of criminal charges has decreased, though the decision isn't final.

Every released video shows Good striking the agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, with her vehicle before Ross shot her. The Trump administration has labeled Good a "domestic terrorist," and maintains that Ross fired in self-defense after she hit him with her car. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Ross was treated at a hospital for being "hit by the vehicle," and was later released.

As part of the investigation, the feds are said to be zeroing in on Good’s links to anti-ICE activist groups protesting the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. The Justice Department plans to examine the actions of numerous activists who took part in apparent neighborhood watch activities in the lead-up to Good’s death. It comes as massive protests continue in Minneapolis and throughout the country in the wake of Good’s death. Friends have claimed that Good was an anti-ICE “warrior,” drawn into activism through her six-year-old son’s charter school and its local “ICE Watch” group, and that she worked to “document and resist” the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota. “She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,” a mother named Leesa, whose child attends the same school, told The Post at a growing vigil where Good was killed Wednesday. Neighbors also said Renee Good had regularly attended meetings with the local chapter and had received “thorough training” from the group.

As PJ Media previously reported, the ICE Watch group shared a detailed manual with instructions on physically confronting police to free arrested activists, describing each "de-arrest" as a "micro-intifada.” The guide detailed four tactics for removing individuals from police custody, including gripping techniques to yank detainees from officers and advice on physically engaging police. One section urged activists to open unlocked law enforcement vehicles to free suspects.

Border Czar Tom Homan said her actions can fall under the legal definition of domestic terrorism.

“And if you look up this definition of terrorism, it could fall within that definition, if you look up the definition of terrorism,” he told Kristen Welker on Meet the Press.

“So I think we all have got to agree there’s no reason for this lady to do what she did,” he said. “If you want to protest, protest. But don’t actively impede and interfere. And certainly, don’t drive a 4,000-pound vehicle toward an officer."

