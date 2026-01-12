The Left Doesn’t Want You to Know This About Renee Good’s ‘ICE Watch’ Training

You won't catch the mainstream media digging too deep into Renee Good's backstory. They want you to see her as an innocent “Minnesota Mom” who dropped her kid off at school and just accidentally wound up in the middle of an ICE operation. The truth is, she was there to obstruct ICE and antagonize them. She eventually attempted to run one over with her car, getting shot in the process.

The left has invested heavily in this narrative, which is why they don’t want you to know the truth about her anti-ICE activism and her involvement in Minnesota ICE Watch.

According to a New York Post report, Good’s neighbors confirmed that she attended Minnesota ICE Watch meetings regularly. This organization literally trains people to harass cops and feds doing their jobs. And she was well-versed in their tactics.

The group reposted their "de-arrest primer" on Instagram back in June 2024. Think of it as a how-to for yanking suspects out of custody.

The manual — which says on the front cover it was published in the spring of 2024 — outlines four tactics for interfering with arresting officers, such as the best kind of grip to use while yanking someone in custody out of their hands, or even suggestions on “pushing and pulling an officer” off of an arrestee. “Technically speaking for pushing off form you should have a low center of gravity and a wide base and push up explosive power with your head up at all times if possible,” the instruction guide reads. “For breaking a grip, try striking the grip,” the manual advises while warning that making physical contact with a law enforcement officer “can get construed as assault in court.” However, it rationalizes the risk associated with “striking” an arresting officer as “always contextual,” claiming, “an arrest or even a general pacified attitude can lead to greater harm than not taking the risk and acting decisively when you see the repression take place.” Tactic 3 encourages readers to open unlocked doors of law enforcement vehicles containing suspects to let them out, a move it acknowledges “could be considered a crime.” The fourth and final tactic involves “pressuring” cops to simply release individuals they’ve taken into custody, “totally surrounding” the officers, “or otherwise blocking them and/or their vehicle and chanting ‘Let them go!’ until the [law enforcement officers] cave to the mounting pressure.”

The manual’s final illustration depicts protesters forcibly pulling an arrestee from police, labeling each “de-arrest” a “micro-intifada” meant to spread and inspire others until the ruling order collapses. Do you think that language is an accident?

Democrat Rhetoric Has Caused a Massive Surge in Assaults Against ICE Agents

The Anti-Defamation League notes that “intifada” refers to periods of terrorist violence against Israeli civilians that killed more than 1,000 people through bombings, shootings, and stabbings. The ADL adds that calls to “globalize the intifada” are widely understood as endorsements of indiscriminate violence against Israel and potentially against Jews and Jewish institutions worldwide.

The left doesn’t want you to know that Good was a trained anti-ICE activist. She wants to be taught how to resist, how to obstruct, and how to engage with ICE agents. The left can pretend this doesn’t matter, but if it didn’t, why are they so aggressively pushing the narrative that she was just a mom who had dropped her kid off at school and was in the wrong place at the wrong time?

