Democrat Rhetoric Has Caused a Massive Surge in Assaults Against ICE Agents

Democrats have repeatedly attacked America’s law-enforcement officers with dangerous and reckless rhetoric, painting ICE and police as villains while encouraging defiance and even abolition.

Governors, members of Congress, and big-city mayors alike have likened federal officers to Nazis, secret police, and Gestapo, framing those who enforce the law as enemies of the people. This constant vilification isn’t harmless; it fuels threats, division, and chaos while officers put their lives on the line every day.

According to a new report, the rhetoric is working. Federal immigration officers are under assault like never before. DHS just revealed numbers that should shock every American who believes in the rule of law. Assaults against ICE officers have exploded by 1,300% in less than a year. Vehicular attacks have surged by 3,200% during the same period. And death threats against these officers have skyrocketed by 8,000%.

These are not random acts of violence. They are deliberate attempts to intimidate and injure law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties. That rhetoric is likely what inspired Renee Good to use her vehicle to run into an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week, forcing him to defend himself with deadly force.

One day after the Minneapolis shooting, two Venezuelan nationals were shot by a Border Patrol agent after they attempted to run him over with their vehicle in Portland, Ore., the Department of Homeland Security said. DHS also describes the shooting as self-defense and justified. The two Venezuelans and alleged Tren de Aragua members “weaponized their vehicle against Border Patrol in Portland. The agent took immediate action to defend himself and others, shooting them,” DHS said. After the shooting in Portland, the Venezuelans fled the scene, DHS said. They reportedly drove nearly five miles to an apartment complex where they called emergency medical services and were transported to separate hospitals, DHS said. Venezuelans Luis David Nino-Moncada suffered an injury to his arm and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras was hit in her chest. Nino-Moncada is currently in FBI custody.

“Only one day after an ICE officer was almost ran over in Minneapolis, two vicious Tren de Aragua gang members – let loose on American streets by Joe Biden – weaponized their vehicle against Border Patrol in Portland,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “The agent took immediate action to defend himself and others, shooting them. Thankfully, no law enforcement was injured as these criminals fled.”

Enforcement actions continue as attacks against ICE officers have increased by unprecedented numbers in less than one year. By November, assaults against ICE officers had increased by 1,000% and death threats by 8,000%, The Center Square reported. ICE and Border Patrol officers also experienced an historic surge of vehicular attacks. By November, there had been 71 reported vehicular attacks against U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, including Border Patrol, compared to 45 vehicular attacks during the same period in 2024, a 58% increase, The Center Square reported. Over the same time frame, 28 vehicular attacks were reported against ICE officers compared to two attacks in 2024, a 1,300% increase. That percentage has since increased nearly three-fold to 3,200% as of last week, DHS said. The Minneapolis and Portland shootings are the latest of several that have occurred since last fall.

DHS is placing the blame squarely on sanctuary politicians and their inflammatory rhetoric. McLaughlin accused them of creating "an environment that demonizes our law enforcement and encourages rampant assaults against them.” She pointed to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who told ICE to "get the f**k out of Minneapolis" after the shooting this week. "Dangerous criminals — whether they be illegal aliens or U.S. citizens — are assaulting law enforcement and turning their vehicles into weapons to attack law enforcement," McLaughlin said.

