As Expected, Justice Jackson Humiliated Herself During Today’s Oral Arguments

I don’t think anyone would confuse Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson with a sharp legal mind. She often comes across as the poster child for what’s wrong with DEI hires. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Little v. Hecox, a case that will likely decide whether laws barring biological males from competing on girls’ sports teams are constitutional. Given that Jackson famously admitted during her confirmation hearings that she didn’t know what a woman was — because, as she put it, she’s “not a biologist” — you knew she was bound to be a real spectacle. And true to form, she did not disappoint.

As you probably could have guessed, Jackson struggled through a series of nearly incomprehensible statements about sex, gender identity, and sports classifications. It was embarrassing.

“You have the overarching classification, you know, everybody has to be, um, uh, uh, play on the team that is the same as their sex at birth. Um, but then you have a gender identity definition that is operating within that. Meaning, a distinction, meaning that, um, for, uh, cisginger [sic] girls they can play consistent with their gender identity, w- for transgender girls, they can’t.”

It’s hilarious that Jackson stumbled over the pronunciation of one of the left’s favorite made-up words, all while failing to understand the difference between real girls and boys who pretend to be girls.

🚨 Ketanji 'I'm Not a Biologist' Jackson: "For cisGINGER girls, they can play consistent with their gender identity. For transgender girls, they can't." pic.twitter.com/uCqSHR6nM2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 13, 2026

At another point, she delivered a Kamala Harris-style word salad, stumbling through a convoluted scenario about transgender athletes. “And so, to the extent that you have an individual who says what is happening in this law is that it is treating someone who is transgender but who does not have, because of the medical interventions and the things that has, have been done, who does not have, uh, the same, uh, threat to physical competition and safety and all of the reasons that the state puts forward, that’s actually a different class, says this individual,” she said, pausing to collect herself.

ICYMI: Justice Alito Obliterates Trans Ideology Effortlessly in Oral Arguments

She fumbled on: “So you’re not treating the class the same, and you’re not…. Uh, how do you respond to that? In other words, the as-applied challenge essentially redefines the class, or one could think of it as that. And so, what’s wrong with that, number one, and how do you square that with our, uh, holdings in Caban, uh, which Laher later described in this way? In other words, Laher suggested that Caban was establishing that as-applied challenges of this nature do exist.”

The argument was a dizzying tangle of “uhs” and qualifying phrases, leaving Idaho Solicitor General Alan Hurst unable to understand what she was even asking.

That makes all of us.

🚨 BREAKING: DEI Justice Ketanji Jackson is DEFENDING men in women's sports with an utter word salad at the Supreme Court



"Is treating someone transgender, but does not have, because of the medical interventions and the things that have been done, who does not have, uh, the… pic.twitter.com/QTkpru6EqO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 13, 2026

Perhaps worst of all, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson expressed confusion about the requirement that state laws be narrowly crafted: “I guess I’m still struggling to understand why the state would have to have perfectly tailored laws.” She continued, “I— I— I would think the state would just have to make exceptions where people can demonstrate that the justification that makes the state’s conduct constitutional does—doesn’t apply to them.”

Hashim Moopan, representing the Department of Justice, then had to give her a lesson that no Supreme Court justice should need: “Right. So, making exceptions is tailoring your law. That’s literally what it means to tailor a law.”

It's more clear now than ever that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is not qualified to sit in her current seat. She has no freaking clue what in the hell she is talking about.



Justice Jackson: "I'm still struggling to understand why the state would have to have perfectly tailored… pic.twitter.com/karUYdgIB3 — Sylent Mayhem (@SylentMayhem) January 13, 2026

This woman is an embarrassment to the court.

