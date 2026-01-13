‘Cheers’ Legend Turns Red: Beloved Pixar Voice Backs GOP Gov Hopeful, Roasts Newsom

Popular Cheers star and Pixar voice actor John Ratzenberger recently came out full throttle in support of Republican California gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco and then let California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom have it with both barrels blazing. I always did like Norm and Hamm from Toy Story.

California's primary elections are set for June 2026, and the race between Republicans and Democrats will only intensify as time passes. Big-time endorsements are rolling in as leaders from both parties, along with influencers and talking heads, start popping off opinions left and right about who they think is most fit to captain the ship. Ratzenberger is one of the latest Hollywood figures to put his two cents out there.

Ratzenberger has worked in Hollywood for close to two decades, providing iconic voice work for some of Pixar's biggest films, including Toy Story, Cars, and Monsters, Inc.

“I’ve spent years traveling the country trying to bring back America’s manufacturing. I’ve talked with manufacturers across this country who, prior to President Trump, people completely overlooked. In California, Gavin Newsom spent his time partying with celebrities while businesses stayed forced closed. There is only one man I trust to fix the mess Gavin Newsom is leaving behind, and that’s Sheriff Chad Bianco,” Ratzenberger said in an interview with the Daily Caller.

“When Newsom shut down California, Sheriff Bianco refused to arrest people for keeping their businesses open. He gets it,” Ratzenberger continued. “It’s going to take his background and experience to finally put an end to the crime and corruption that has plagued California for years.”

Back during the "dark times" of the COVID-19 pandemic, when tyrants showed their true colors by mandating vaccines and enforcing shutdowns, most states imposed restrictions in April 2020 and lifted them a month later. Not California. California left its restrictions in place until early summer 2021. This action hit small businesses hard, which in turn caused workers financial hardship.

Residents of the Golden State high-tailed it out of California in a mass exodus between April 2020 and July 2022. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that California lost 500,000 residents during that time. The state gained roughly 67,000 people thereafter, but the population growth remains slow. Californians have just plain suffered under the leadership of Gov. Newsom. It's time for fresh blood.

This isn't the first time Ratzenberger has voiced support for a Republican candidate. In 2024, the actor also told Fox News he supported President Trump and stated that he valued Trump’s focus on bringing work back to the U.S.

The Daily Caller wrapped up their report by saying, "With roughly eight prominent Democrats and two Republicans, including Bianco, running in California’s 2026 gubernatorial race, polls suggest Democrats could face a competitive primary. An Emerson College Polling and Inside California Politics survey released in December showed Bianco leading with 13% support, followed by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell at 12%, former Fox News host Steve Hilton also at 12%, and former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter at 11%."

It's always great to see someone from the entertainment industry boldly proclaim their conservative values and not care what it might cost them in terms of their career. We've seen a number of such individuals in recent years, but not nearly enough. Let's hope more come forward and speak out against the damage progressives are doing to this country.

