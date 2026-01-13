Israeli Tech Billionaire Says It’s Time to Limit the First Amendment to Protect It

An Israeli tech billionaire wants to crush your First Amendment rights because it’s good for you.

Just recently, multi-billionaire Shlomo Kramer stated that the U.S. must take control of its citizens’ speech as a matter of national survival. Sure, let’s kill democracy in order to save it. Isn’t that in the Saul Alinsky manual somewhere?

Kramer made his money by forming several cybersecurity companies, then taking them public and building through acquisition. He is best known as a co-founder of Check Point Software Technologies, which pioneered the commercial firewall.

In an interview on CNBC, he claimed that America’s First Amendment and the right to free speech are taking the country down the wrong road.

Kramer is not an American citizen. His view is that if the U.S. does not take active control over its citizens’ speech, particularly online speech, the public might be exposed to…wait for it…lies. I'd like to see what he has to say about the integrity of everything the Democrats say.

So, what’s Kramer’s solution?

He said the government has to have control over social media to avoid “negative polarization,” which in practical terms is simply discussion and disagreement, sometimes even debate.

“I mean that we need to control the platforms, all the social platforms,” he said. “We need to stack, rank the authenticity of every person that expresses themselves online and take control over what they are saying, based on that ranking.”

CNBC host Sara Eisen, looking a bit perplexed, came back with, “The government?”

“The government should, yeah, they should do that. And we need to educate people against lies,” he answered.

It’s always interesting to see people who, in some contexts, hate the government and don’t trust it for a minute, but when it comes to their pet projects, they want to assign responsibility to the government to determine who should speak and who should not have that right, what they can say, and what they cannot say.

Since when did disagreement become “polarization” that cannot be tolerated in a “free society"?

Kramer said, “You’re seeing the polarization in countries that allow for the First Amendment and protect it, which is great, and I know it’s difficult to hear, but it’s time to limit the First Amendment in order to protect it. And quickly before it’s too late.”

This is textbook Orwellian doublespeak to confuse and persuade the masses. Once you hear something like this, it's important to know where the speaker is coming from. His words themselves need context. What does he get out of having speech police monitoring, ranking, and penalizing you for wrongthink?

His point of view comes from someone who spent time in the Israel Defense Forces’ counterintelligence group, Israeli Unit 8200. This unit is described as a “secret startup machine.” It has produced a number of highly successful tech company founders.

In addition to founding Check Point with some of his Unit 8200 colleagues, Kramer also founded and sold web security firm Imperva for $3.6 billion.

At present, Kramer is CEO of Cato Networks, a cloud security company that partners with such U.S. companies as Amazon Web Service (AWS). His new hobby, it would seem, is to meddle in American politics and culture, and live out his special passion of taking away human and constitutional rights.

Totally unrelated, I’m sure, is that if Kramer would get his wish, the federal government would need a massive cybersecurity infrastructure to monitor and control America’s 330 million people.

I’m sure if the government needed to find some resources in this area, Kramer might say, “I know a guy.”

When CNBC host David Faber pointed out that Kramer is in that business, Kramer said, “So, that drives the next generation of companies, such as Wiz, Crowdstrike, the Cato Networks.” Keep in mind, Cato his one of his companies.

“Networks that are platforms, and are able to deliver this extended need for security in affordable ways for enterprises,” Kramer believes, have the necessary capabilities.

And the mask comes off. That last line is his unique selling proposition. First you create a problem. Then you create a sense of urgency to solve the problem. Then, conveniently, you’re properly positioned to provide the solution.

Taking away people’s right to free speech looks like a business of the future. Just don’t say it that way. Better to say something like, “We’re going to give you a different relationship with your right to free speech."

