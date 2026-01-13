Scott Adams’ Final Message to His Fellow Americans

Dilbert comic creator, show host, and political influencer Scott Adams has passed away, but he left one final message for his fans and fellow patriots before he died.

Advertisement

"I had an amazing life... [and if] you got any benefits from my work, I'm asking you to pay it forward." Adams wrote a farewell message recently as he felt that he would soon pass away after his long battle with cancer, and his ex-wife Shelley Miles, who stayed with him at the end, shared that message on X. From his announcement of identifying himself as a Christian to his affection for his family to his reflections on his writing and podcasting career, Adams's message summed up the best of his life and the calm courage of his death.

Adams's heartfelt message began, "If you are reading this, things did not go well for me. I have a few things to say before I go." He then explained his situation, "My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this, January 1st, 2026. If you wonder about any of my choices for my estate, or anything else, please know that I am free of any coercion or inappropriate influence of any sort."

Then followed the declaration that his Christian friends finally convinced him to set aside his life-long skepticism. "I'm not a believer, but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks attractive," Adams wrote, before calling Jesus Christ "my lord and savior," the God with whom "I look forward to spending an eternity." It's not quite the pure and firm faith that a practicing Christian has, especially without baptism (Mark 16:16), but it was a monumental step for Adams and hopefully one that will reap eternal rewards.

Advertisement

Related: ‘Great Influencer’: Trump Pays Tribute to Scott Adams

Adams rather humorously observed of his religious skepticism, "The part about me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven. I won't need any more convincing than that. And I hope I am still qualified for entry."

After that, Adams stated that he wanted to "explain something about my life." Early on, "I was focused on making myself a worthy husband and parent," he noted, referring to Miles and her children. This helped him find meaning, even though he and Miles eventually parted "in a highly amicable way." Adams remained "grateful for those years and for the people I came to call my family."

Searching for new meaning, Adams went on, "I donated myself to 'the world,' literally speaking the words out loud in my otherwise silent home. From that point on, I looked for ways I could add the most to people's lives, one way or another."

He continued, "That marked the start of my evolution from Dilbert cartoonist to an author of -- what I hoped would be -- useful books. By then, I believed I had amassed enough life lessons that I could start passing them on. I continued making Dilbert comics, of course. As luck would have it, I'm a good writer." Adams listed his books How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big, Win Bigly, Loserthink, and Reframe Your Brain. These aimed to help people be persuasive, professionally successful, and critical thinkers.

Advertisement

Finally, Adams mentioned his podcast Coffee With Scott Adams, which tried to help "people think about the world, and their lives, in a more productive way. I didn't plan it this way, but it ended up helping lots of lonely people find a community that made them feel less lonely. Again, that had great meaning for me." As a personal note of thanks to Scott Adams, I want to acknowledge with gratitude that I and several of my PJ Media colleagues were mentioned multiple times on the podcast, as Adams seemed to be a regular reader of PJ Media content.

Adams ended by declaring, "I gave it everything I had," and asking those touched by his work to pass that on to others. "That is the legacy I want."

Yesterday would have been Rush Limbaugh‘s birthday, and today Scott Adams passed away. We seem to lose many of the best patriot voices in media too soon. But I pray that Adams and Limbaugh will be reunited in heaven, and that their impact on America will never be forgotten.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.