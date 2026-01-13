‘Great Influencer’: Trump Pays Tribute to Scott Adams

President Donald Trump praised one of his most loyal supporters, Scott Adams, after the comic creator and podcaster passed away on Tuesday.

The president called Adams a “Great Influencer,” and he emphasized that Adams will be greatly missed now after his years of active influence within and support for the MAGA movement. Adams died after a long battle with cancer.

Trump posted his full message on Truth Social. “Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away. He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so. He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease. My condolences go out to his family, and all of his many friends and listeners. He will be truly missed. God bless you Scott!” Trump declared.

That is a beautiful tribute from the most powerful political leader in the world. Adams might not have had children of his own, but many Americans felt as if they were his family. He certainly leaves behind him a great legacy of societal and political impact.

Other prominent conservatives and patriots have also taken to social media to pay tribute to Adams. Show host Dave Rubin mourned his dear friend’s death. “Scott Adams was one of the wisest, kindest, most decent humans beings I’ve had the honor of coming across in all my years of doing this show. I will miss you, friend…” Rubin wrote, with photos of them together.

Filmmaker and influencer Robby Starbuck shared one of Adams’s final messages and commented warmly, “The great Scott Adams died this morning but my heart is filled with joy to know that he gave his heart to Jesus before he died…I like to think Jesus is having coffee with him now.” Adam’s declared his Christian friends had finally convinced him to make an expression of faith.

Diplomat Monica Crowley called the news of Adams’s passing “[h]eartbreaking,” and added, “Rest in Peace, Scott. You will be missed more than you know.”

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh posted, “Scott Adams was one of the most interesting, thoughtful, and unique thinkers in the country today. He was his own man, which is a rare thing. He also died well — something even rarer still. He faced his death with clarity, courage, and honesty. That was his final service to the world, and perhaps his most important. Rest in peace, Scott. You will be missed.”

My colleague Tim O’Brien summed up some of Adams’s accomplishments:

Scott Adams, a cartoonist, author, an independent-minded pundit and podcaster, has died at the age of 68 after a rather public battle against prostate cancer. The host of Real Coffee with Scott Adams, the creator of the legendary comic strip Dilbert, and the author of numerous books, had continued with his livestreaming routine, seven days a week throughout his treatments for the disease up until yesterday. In the process, he treated his audience like close family during his cancer journey.

Adams’s ex-wife came to be with him during his final days and she shared his final message with the world.

Rest in peace, Scott — patriots will miss your wit and wisdom.

