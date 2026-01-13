BREAKING: Bill and Hillary Clinton Defy Subpoena, Refuse to Testify in Epstein Probe

Last month, House Oversight Chair James Comer warned Bill and Hillary Clinton that they would be held in contempt of Congress if they continued refusing subpoenas to sit for Jeffrey Epstein-related depositions. The Clintons were subpoenaed in August after a bipartisan subcommittee vote, yet Comer says they have stalled and obstructed efforts to schedule testimony. Epstein’s extensive ties to Bill Clinton, including numerous White House visits and flights on Epstein’s plane, are central to the probe.

Advertisement

Comer initially subpoenaed the Clintons in August, but in November, the Clintons’ attorney insisted they would provide only “a written proffer of what little information” they had. Comer vowed to initiate contempt proceedings if they do not appear this month or in early January.

Well, on Tuesday, they made their move. They are refusing to testify.

“Bill and Hillary Clinton refused on Tuesday to testify in the House’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation, escalating a monthslong battle with Representative James R. Comer, Republican of Kentucky, and effectively daring him to follow through on his threats to hold them in contempt of Congress,” the New York Times reports.

Mr. Comer’s relentless efforts to force them to testify reflect his overall approach to his panel’s Epstein inquiry. As the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Mr. Comer has sought to shift the focus from President Trump’s ties to the convicted sex offender and his administration’s decision to close its investigation into the matter without releasing key information. Instead, he has sought to shift the spotlight onto prominent Democrats who once associated with Mr. Epstein and his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell. Mr. Comer has repeatedly threatened to hold the Clintons in contempt if they failed to appear for live depositions behind closed doors, typically a first step in referring someone to the Justice Department for prosecution. He had set a deadline of Tuesday for Mr. Clinton to appear, and Wednesday for Mrs. Clinton. But hours before the deadline, the Clintons made clear that they had no intention of presenting themselves on Capitol Hill to be questioned by Mr. Comer and members of his committee. They did so by submitting an eight-page legal letter laying out why they considered the subpoenas “invalid and legally unenforceable,” then followed up with a scorching missive that they signed jointly, promising to fight Mr. Comer on the issue for as long as it took.

Advertisement

The Clintons told Comer they had already provided sworn statements, like those from other former officials he subpoenaed and excused from testifying, and insisted they had no relevant knowledge. Now they are publicly accusing Comer of pursuing a politically motivated investigation that they claim is “literally designed to result in our imprisonment.”

ICYMI: CNN Drops a Truth Bomb on the Left’s Legal Efforts Against ICE

“We are confident that any reasonable person in or out of Congress will see, based on everything we release, that what you are doing is trying to punish those who you see as your enemies and to protect those you think are your friends,” the Clintons said in their letter.

Recent releases from the Justice Department’s Epstein files have produced new photos and documents tying Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein, including pictures of him in a hot tub and swimming pool with Ghislaine Maxwell and potential Epstein victims.

It’s now on Comer to make his move.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!