Pray That Elizabeth Warren's Vision for a 'New' Democratic Party Comes True in Time for Midterms

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wants to go to war against America.

That's not what she says, of course. She claims to want to fix the party's perception problems that led to the 2024 disaster and Republicans controlling the White House and Congress.

If her "solutions" for the Democrats are actually adopted, Republicans will be dancing away the night of November 3 following a smashing victory. It will depend on how many national Democrats still possess an ounce of sanity and reject her "populism."

Warren gave a speech at the National Press Club (NPC) on Monday. The NPC is where elected politicians go to speak if they believe they have something important to say and where their words are guaranteed to be amplified.

Warren denied that her party's emphasis on a radical social agenda was the reason they lost. She correctly pointed out that simply being the "anti-Trump Party" wasn't good enough. She blamed the Democrats for coddling the rich and being afraid to take them on.

She claimed that some rich people aren't MAGA but don't fully embrace her idea of "populism."

Yes, Democrats need a big tent. But there are two visions for what a big tent means. One vision says that we should shape our agenda and temper our rhetoric to flatter any fabulously rich person looking for a political party that will entrench their own economic interests. The other vision says we must acknowledge the economic failures of the current rigged system, aggressively challenge the status quo, and chart a clear path for big, structural change.

"Either we carefully craft our policies to ensure that the rich keep right on getting richer, or we build a party that ferociously and unapologetically serves the needs of working people," Warren said.

Who decides what those needs are? Naturally, Warren and her democratic socialist friends.

This is the agenda she's pushing.

The Nation:

It means boosting pay and making life more affordable for working people. Building more affordable homes and cracking down on corporate landlords. Increasing the size of Social Security checks. Providing universal child care. Passing price gouging laws with real teeth. Guaranteeing the right to repair your own cars, machines, and business equipment. Strengthening unions. Building universal health care. Taxing the wealthy and giant corporations. Increasing the minimum wage.

In other words, doubling down on Jimmy Carter's agenda from 1976. That agenda guarantees to massively grow the government in size and power. Instead of making life more affordable for Americans, it would add immeasurably to the deficit, making everything more expensive. New regulations on housing, automobiles, and business will only drive up the cost of everything, emptying the pockets of ordinary Americans while making life harder for almost everyone.

So whom should Democrats emulate when running for the midterm elections?

You guessed it. Z-Man himself.

To win, every Democrat should be proposing concrete plans for lowering costs. Zohran Mamdani came from nowhere and took down a political dynasty. How? He ran a campaign tightly focused on the cost of living with an easy to understand platform—free buses, freeze the rent, and deliver no-cost childcare. Mikie Sherrill also focused on cost of living with an easy-to-understand platform, including affordable childcare and a bold promise to freeze utility rates on day one. And she won by 14 points. Ideas are great, but voters also need to believe that we will fight—and that we have the guts to enact an affordability agenda, even over the objections of other Democrats. Many voters are rightly skeptical that we’ll really make something happen.

"Democrats win when we show we’re willing to fight. That means that even when we fail, we leave everything on the field," she said.

God, I love it when Democrats talk like that. They'd rather lose and be "right" than win the "wrong way."

Will the Democrats heed her siren call of socialism? Unfortunately, not enough Democrats will take her advice, meaning they will almost certainly base their campaigns on the "Orange Man Bad" and hope for the best.

Historically, Republicans are swimming upstream in midterm elections when they control the White House and Congress. But recent history suggests that anything can happen.

And probably will.

