How the Democrats Lost Their Manhood

"Being a male is a matter of birth. Being a man is a matter of choice." —Edwin Louis Cole

The day the Democratic Party lost testicle #1 was in 2016. They limped by for another eight years and severed part #2 in the summer of 2024.

Both times, the root cause of its neutering was exactly the same: The Dems tried to rig a presidential election to help a female candidate.

Historians, I suspect, will credit the Democratic Party’s PR emasculation to two events. The first was rigging the 2016 primaries in favor of Hillary Clinton.

All the grassroots liberals wanted Bernie Sanders. It was the “corporations and billionaires” (boo, hiss) who backed Clinton.

That was the moment when left-wing activists lost faith in their party’s integrity. It created an us-versus-them mentality — and incentivized calls for a socialist takeover.

Few recognized it at the time, but in retrospect, that was when the Democratic Party’s ethos changed forever.

The second castration was eerily similar to the first: Once again, to favor a female candidate, the Democratic Party rigged its 2024 nomination process so Vice President Kamala Harris would cruise to victory without winning a single primary, caucus, or statewide vote.

The end result?

Just like before, Donald Trump was elected president.

And then the Democratic Party’s popularity sank like a rock. They still haven’t recovered. With its (more) moderate wing defeated and discredited, the radical leftists consolidated power and filled the vacuum, transforming the Democratic Party into what we see today.

It now belongs to them.

Left-wingers would love to blame their electoral losses on sexism, but as the Survey on American Life so aptly stated:

For those ready to argue that young men supported Trump because did not like the idea of voting for a woman, the VoteCast data offers a simpler explanation: Most young men like Donald Trump. Fifty-five percent of young men who voted in the 2024 election said they had a favorable view of Trump.

Liberal publications were tearing their hair out to explain the defection of young men. Toxic masculinity and/or media manipulation were popular explanations.

From New York Magazine:

It seems plausible to me that social media and online culture are splitting the media that young men and women get. If you’re a 23-year-old man interested in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and online, you’re being driven into a very intensely male online world. Whereas, if you’re a 23-year-old female and your interests align with what the YouTube algorithm codes, you are not entering that world. You’re actually entering the opposite world.

With apologies to opium, “copium” is a powerful drug, too. It’s easy to see why the Dems prefer to blame toxic masculinity and/or media algorithms: Doing so absolves them of all culpability.

But that theory doesn’t seem to hold, because the latest polling shows that President Trump’s popularity with young men is currently on the upswing. If it were all toxic masculinity and/or media manipulation, we’d see large numbers of men defecting from the GOP as the truth is revealed.

But that’s not happening. The opposite is true!

From Newsweek (Jan. 9, 2026): Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Rises With Young Men

Donald Trump’s approval rating has risen with young men, according to recent polling data. […] Recent polling data shows Trump’s job approval among young men appears to have changed course after reaching a low before Christmas, and increasing in the last three polls since then. [emphasis added]

We all want easy answers, but in political elections, it’s almost always a combination of factors. Rigging elections to help female candidates was just part of the equation.

Other factors include equating masculinity with “toxicity”: arguing that gender is purely a social construct, allowing biological men into female locker rooms, and fighting the “evil patriarchy” by promoting women and further disadvantaging men — even though men are statistically more likely not to go to college and are falling economically behind.

When you look at it like that, voting Democratic is contrary to a man’s self-interest.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is shrugging off bullet wounds, fighting passionately for what he believes in, and rolling forward — confidently and methodically. As the GOP’s most important “brand ambassador,” President Trump exemplifies the attributes that men have traditionally admired the most.

So the GOP keeps getting more manly — and the Democratic Party more feminine.

Just like clockwork, every time there’s a political fork in the road, the Democrats double down on feminism. And that’s what we’re seeing today with the ICE protests.

Renee Nicole Good’s sad, avoidable demise will be replayed over and over again. It’ll be like the Zapruder film on steroids. The Democratic Party needs Good to be a sympathetic martyr, because that’s how political PR works: Defining the martyr’s brand ID is step one.

Whoever defines the martyr defines the mission.

But the trouble is that Good isn’t a sympathetic victim. She and her spouse, Becca Good, were Karens writ large. They ignored the laws they personally disliked — because they know best, of course — and deliberately mocked and antagonized law enforcement.

For millions of American men, Good’s behavior wasn’t novel. We’ve been to this rodeo a zillion times before, because it’s the same kind of Karen behavior we’ve seen in school, at work, in public, in government, and on TV! It’s the tyranny of these smug, self-important, middle-aged white women who bully their way to the top.

News flash for the left: The more you show Renee Nicole Good and Becca Good on TV, the more young men you’ll lose.

Which will almost certainly happen, because the left wing owns today’s Democratic Party. So, if you want to appeal to the party’s base, you’re going to call for the abolition of ICE.

You have to: 69% of Democrats now want to abolish the agency. A pro-ICE Democrat has no future in his party.

But most Americans disagree. According to the latest data, 50% oppose abolishing ICE; just 42% support abolishing it.

That’s an eight-point gap.

Which matters, because Trump won in 2024 with just 49.81% of the vote, compared to Kamala Harris’ 48.34%. Numerically, this is a golden opportunity for the GOP to grow its margins.

And so, the war of optics continues: (male) ICE agents are ridding our country of dangerous illegals. The U.S. military swooped in and captured Nicolás Maduro. Trump is talking tough to Iran. The economy keeps expanding.

(And the upcoming UFC fight card at the White House ought to be a doozy!)

Whereas the GOP is becoming more masculine, the Democratic Party is building a movement around the martyred image of Renee Nicole Good. It’s ridding itself of its last vestiges of masculinity. Soon, there’ll be nothing XY left.

It’s becoming less like a political party — and more like a sorority house.

That’s the other angle that future historians will find so fascinating: Not only did Donald Trump transform his own party, but he also transformed the opposition.

He masculinized the Republicans and feminized the Democrats.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First: It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

