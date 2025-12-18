The Morning Briefing: Trump Hails 2025 Successes, but I'm Just Here for the Trolling

Top O' the Briefing
It's the middle of December, when we wind down and reflect on the year that is about to come to an end. Media gets flooded with "Best Of" and "Worst Of" lists; I'm working on a few of them myself. Spoiler alert: I don't think that Jasmine Crockett will fare well in any of them.
President Trump has been in a nostalgic mood as well, and shared some of it in a speech to the nation on Wednesday night. Those of us who are longtime supporters of his know that there is a lot to celebrate, despite all of the weeping and gnashing of teeth that the Dem lapdogs in the mainstream media do when "reporting" on him.
He's got plenty to brag about. Here's a little bit of it from David's post about the speech:
President Trump contrasted his record with the prior four years, where energy prices surged under earlier leadership, where border control eroded, and global instability grew. Despite a great deal of effort, President Joe Biden wasn't able to make the pudding stick to the myriad of fantastical whimsies he used to rule the world. Well, along with his wife and Nancy Pelosi.
Trump framed those years as problems already being reversed rather than excuses still being debated, a posture belonging to someone holding ground, not losing it.
The Biden Commie Cabal's tenure may have only been four years, but it was so ruinous for the Republic and our freedoms that it felt like triple that. What a difference a real president makes. A real president who — as I wrote yesterday — is surrounded by an administration filled with people who are locked into his mission and focused on cleaning up the Biden messes.
Enough of the serious stuff, let's move on to one of the most Trumpian stories I've seen in a while. This is from Robert:
Back in September, President Donald Trump amused all but the far left and the congenitally humorless (yes, that’s redundant) when he unveiled a new White House presidential portrait gallery, in which a photo of an autopen machine appears in place of Old Joe Biden’s cheesy mug. Now Trump has gone even farther, adding plaques below the portrait of each president, explaining the presidential tenure of each in terms that unmistakably came from the current president himself.
I mean, I didn't think that he could top the "official portrait" of the autopen, but Trump never ceases to surprise. The leftmedia hacks have been triggered and it's beautiful to see. After what they put Trump through during the aforementioned Biden slog, I don't think he can be too harsh to them. The harshness is all true, of course. His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama and Joe Biden have long been overdue for some honest assessments of their useless presidencies.
As I've written so many times since 2017, Trump's outside the box, non-politician behavior is a feature for me, not a bug. I am a resounding "Yes!" to almost every "Is this what you voted for?" question from lefties and milquetoast moderate Republicans. Heck, I'm still cracking up at the Hakeem Jefferies sombrero thing.
The people who President Trump relentlessly mocks all tried to have him sent to prison for spurious reasons. He beat them, and he isn't afraid to remind them of that. It's good to see a Republican politician who not only wins, but acts like it after he does. That hasn't always been on the GOP menu.
Everything Isn't Awful
Slo-Mo, ftw.
Otter slide.. 😊pic.twitter.com/YaAPf77FFe— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 17, 2025
