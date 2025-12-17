Support Conservative Hollywood: Two New Films Set to Release

Two new films set to be released this winter look good enough to get a cozy conservative off the couch and into the theater. Yes, it's very important to support conservative cultural ventures with our time and treasure, but in these cases, you'll be getting your money's worth, too!

David

Angel Studios is giving families a terrific Christmas gift this year with this animated coming-of-age story of the Biblical hero, David.

Readers of our resident conservative fiction expert, Jamie Wilson, here at PJ Media — or anyone who was forced, or whose kids were forced, to read depressing, nihilistic "literature" in school — understand the importance of heroes in our storytelling. And I mean true heroes, not anti-heroes, with solid moral character coupled with the courage to fulfill their destiny.

On its website, Angel Studios declares, "We believe in the power of storytelling to amplify light. This guiding principle is our North Star—it sheds light in the darkness and keeps our focus on what is good, beautiful, and worth sharing. And, through your support and involvement, you play a vital role in helping us decide which stories to bring to life." David is the kind of film that gives children of all ages the gifts of hope, confidence, and moral courage.

"From the songs of his mother’s heart to the whispers of a faithful God, David’s story begins in quiet devotion," according to the movie's website. "When the giant Goliath rises to terrorize a nation, a young shepherd armed with only a sling, a few stones, and unshakable faith steps forward. Pursued by power and driven by purpose, his journey tests the limits of loyalty, love, and courage—culminating in a battle not just for a crown, but for the soul of a kingdom."

David hits theaters this Friday. Grab the kiddos and go see it! Visit the website for tickets and showtimes near you.

Melania

"Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me," says Melania Trump in a video pinned on her X account. "As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts." Moreover, she says, "I believe it is important to share my perspective. The truth."

As first lady to the most consequential U.S. president in modern history, Melania Trump is correct. The film Melania is subtitled Twenty Days to History.

The official movie trailer shows the exhilarating 20-day lead-up to President Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America. From Melania's opening line, "Here we go again," it recalls the jubilant atmosphere of that time, rippling with historic import and sparkling with righteous energy. Melania presides over the transition, an elegant, sophisticated, and indisputably glamorous presence whom we are blessed to have as our first lady.

On her website, Trump wrote about the film, "History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential inauguration. For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold—a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America."

Conservative style and glamour fans have long been shut out of the fashion world because of the hard-left politics of its denizens. Melania promises a solid dose of style and glamour, along with a higher level of sophistication and intellectual heft than we could hope to get from anything the hack creatives on the left have given us in years.

Brett Ratner directed the film. He is also known for Red Dragon (2002), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), and Hercules (2014). Amazon MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) Studios will release Melania exclusively in theaters on Jan. 30, 2026.

