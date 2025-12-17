House Dems Prove Once Again That They Sure Do Love Narco-Terrorists

On Wednesday evening, the United States House of Representatives voted on two separate War Powers Resolutions aimed at limiting what Donald Trump and his administration can do in the fight against narco-terrorism. Neither passed, but most Democrats, and a couple of Republicans, voted in favor of narco-terrorists over the people of the United States.

Advertisement

The first was introduced by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and it aimed "to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities with presidentially designated terrorist organizations in the Western Hemisphere" unless "authorized by a declaration of war or a specific congressional authorization for use of military force against such presidentially designated terrorist organization."

In other words, the Trump administration can't keep blowing up narco-boats with Tren de Aragua members on them.

The vote failed with 210 yeas and 216 nays. Two Republicans voted along with most of the Democrats in favor of the resolution: Reps. Don Bacon (R- Neb.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). Two Democrats actually voted against the bill along with the majority of Republicans: Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas). I find it interesting that they're both from Texas.

🚨 BREAKING: House of Representatives rejects Democrat-led effort to preemptively disarm President Trump from defending America from narcoterrorists. pic.twitter.com/hzwXJET1DT — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) December 17, 2025

Related: Biden's Venezuelan Disaster

Anyway, the second resolution, introduced by House Rules Committee ranking member Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), was aimed specifically at the "removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela that have not been authorized by Congress" unless "explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific statutory authorization for use of military force."

Advertisement

It failed by a narrower margin, 211-213. Along with Bacon and Massie, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) voted with Democrats in favor of it. Cuellar was the only Democrat to vote against it.

McGovern spoke from the House floor, claiming that "this is not 'America first.'"

However, Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) didn't see it that way. "Let's be clear-eyed about the danger that we face," he said. "The Maduro regime is a Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, a narco-terrorist state that collaborates with other Foreign Terrorist Organizations and violent cartels to flood our hemisphere and our communities with deadly poison."

The regime "uses their land as an operating base for international drug trafficking, fueling a crisis that has cost nearly 400,000 Americans their lives since 2021," he continued, adding, "This resolution would have us pull back from the fight against designated terrorist regimes and cartels in our own hemisphere — our own hemisphere — just miles from our shores. It tells the foreign terrorist regime in Venezuela and its criminal allies that Congress is willing to look the other way as hundreds of thousands of Americans continue to die every single year."

🚨#SOSVenezuela



NEWS —> I took the House Floor ONCE AGAIN to OPPOSE any attempt to undermine President Trump’s #AmericaFirst mission in #Venezuela.



We must protect our nation from these brutal narcoterrorists! 🇺🇸🤝🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/GVzll0Gulu — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) December 17, 2025

Advertisement

It simply amazes me that Democrats hate Donald Trump so much that they're willing to support drug trafficking and cartel crime just to attempt to take away his power.

Maybe they should listen to their guy in the Senate, John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who seemingly votes based on what he truly believes is best for his constituents, not what's going to stick it to Trump and the GOP. As Matt reported earlier today, Fetterman told the media that "classified briefings reassured him that U.S. military actions tied to Venezuela are targeted and intelligence-driven, and not the start of a broader or prolonged operation."

If that's not proof that all of this is some sort of theatrical virtue signaling, I don't know what is.

Help us report the stories the MSM won't tell you by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Right now, memberships are 60% off or less than $20 for the entire year. In addition to supporting us, you gain access to exclusive stories and podcasts, the comments section where you can interact with our team and other readers, an ad-free experience, and much more. Click here to get started. We can't wait to have you.