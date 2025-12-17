Fetterman Torches His Party’s Fake Outrage Over Operation Southern Spear

Matt Margolis | 11:18 AM on December 17, 2025
AP Photo/Gene Puskar

There is a familiar pattern at work in Washington. When Democrats talk tough about a problem, it is noble and necessary. When President Donald Trump actually does something about it, it suddenly becomes a moral outrage. Narcoterrorism followed that script, just as immigration did. Strong borders and even a border wall were once bipartisan ideas, right up until Trump made them central to his campaign. Overnight, enforcement was recast as racism.

Advertisement

That same reflex is driving the left’s hysteria over Operation Southern Spear. The party that once demanded drug lords be hunted down “where they live” now pretends to be scandalized when Trump takes them at their word.

"Let's go after the drug lords where they live with an international strike force. There must be no safe haven for these narco-terrorists, and they must know it," then-Sen. Joe Biden said back in 1989.

Related: Democrats Supported Targeting Narco-Terrorists Before Trump, and We Have the Receipts

What has happened since then? Today, the same Democrats who wanted to go after narco-terrorists and barely blinked at hundreds of Obama-era drone strikes, including civilian and even American deaths, are feigning outrage over Trump’s actions to protect our country from drugs. This is not principled outrage; it’s just another excuse to fling accusations at Trump.

And they’re literally accusing him of war crimes.

But one Democrat is calling them out for their unhinged rhetoric.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) said classified briefings reassured him that U.S. military actions tied to Venezuela are targeted and intelligence-driven, and not the start of a broader or prolonged operation.

Asked by NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo what he learned that eased concerns about “some kind of extended military exercise around Venezuela or in Venezuela,” Fetterman said the picture presented to lawmakers was detailed and precise. He argued that media portrayals suggesting indiscriminate force are inaccurate and fail to capture how decisions are made.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Is Brown University Protecting a Suspect in the Campus Shooting?

“This idea some things out in the media, uh, it, it’s kind of putting out this, that, that the military’s just picking off, you know, any boat that comes across. That, that’s just not true,” Fetterman said.

According to the Pennsylvania lawmaker, operations rely on extensive intelligence that identifies both the people involved and the contents of vessels before any action is taken. He said commanders frequently decide not to act.

“I mean, there’s extensive intelligence, um, and they know exactly who’s on that boat, and they know what’s actually on that boat right now. And it, it’s quite frequently they, they decline to take it and to move on those things,” he said.

When force is used, Fetterman said, it follows a high threshold of certainty.

“When they move on those kinetic kinds of strikes, you know, they have absolute confidence that who’s on it and what’s on it, and, and that’s exactly what it’s about,” he said. “They’re not just going around randomly just shooting, shooting boats, and those things. That’s just not the fact at all.”

Advertisement

It matters when a Democrat senator goes on record dismantling his own party’s talking points. Fetterman is hardly alone in having access to the classified briefings and the underlying facts. He is simply the only one willing to say out loud what the rest also know but won't admit because they'd rather attack Trump.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MILITARY TERRORISM VENEZUELA

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: In a Perfect World, Merrick Garland Would Be Living in GITMO Stephen Kruiser
What the Hell Was Susie Wiles Thinking? Scott Pinsker
Even Some Democrats Are Starting to Side-Eye Gavin Newsom’s Coastal Lefty Elitism Stephen Kruiser
The Muslim Invasion Eric Florack
Sen. Tuberville Says ‘Islamists’ Are ‘Here to Conquer,’ and Great Pearl-Clutching Ensues Robert Spencer
Wait, Nancy Pelosi Just Said WHAT? Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Oh, This Is Gonna Be Great: Trump Soon to File Massive Lawsuit Against BBC
The Holly and the Ivy
Susie Wiles Should Take Away Donald Trump’s Phone
Advertisement