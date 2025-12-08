Democrats Supported Targeting Narco-Terrorists Before Trump, and We Have the Receipts

Democrats used to talk about narco‑terrorism as if it were an existential threat to the country. They demanded crackdowns, strike forces, and international campaigns to hunt down drug lords “where they live.” But something changed, and that was President Donald Trump.

Today, Trump actually treats narco‑terrorist networks as a wartime enemy, and suddenly the same crowd that once talked tough about cartels and terror wants to clip his commander‑in‑chief authority and accuse him of war crimes. The threat did not change. The politics did.

Let’s go back to 1989, when then‑Sen. Joe Biden, chairing the Senate Judiciary Committee, went on national television after George H.W. Bush’s drug speech and declared the country under siege: “America is under attack literally. Under attack by an enemy that is well financed, well supplied, and well armed—and fully capable of declaring total war against a nation and its people. We are fighting, and losing, a war on our own soil.” He was talking about drug bosses and traffickers. And he wanted more, not less, presidential aggression. “Let’s go after the drug lords where they live with an international strike force. There must be no safe haven for these narco‑terrorists.”

Yup, that was Joe Biden, not some right‑wing war hawk.

Democrats kept this up well into the Obama years. The Obama administration rolled out its “Strategy to Combat Transnational Organized Crime,” which explicitly tied cartels and criminal syndicates to terror groups. The White House bragged in a 2011 fact sheet that “In FY 2010, 29 of the 63 top drug trafficking organizations identified by the Department of Justice had links to terrorist organizations.” The message was clear: cartels and terror groups formed one integrated national security threat.

Even after Trump took office, Democrats still admitted the same thing on paper. In December 2020, the Democrat‑run House Western Hemisphere Drug Policy Commission warned about exactly the terror‑crime nexus that Trump is targeting today. The commission highlighted Hezbollah’s footprint in Latin America and described its work with local criminal networks.

Democrats who once demanded an “international strike force” now rush to erect legal tripwires in front of Trump. In fact, Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) are pushing a war powers resolution to prohibit Trump from using the military “within or against” Venezuela without prior congressional approval.

The Biden‑Obama‑Pelosi Democrats never had a problem describing cartels as warriors and invaders until Trump decided to fight them like one. It’s the immigration fight all over again. Democrats once believed in strong borders, deporting illegal immigrants, and even a border wall until Trump came on the scene.

“It’s shameful that Democrats are so fraught with Trump Derangement Syndrome that they would run cover for designated narcoterrorists trying to kill Americans with illicit narcotics,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Just the News. “While Democrats will say or do anything to oppose the President, the Trump administration will continue to stop this scourge of poison entering our shores.”

