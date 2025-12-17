The Muslim Invasion

Hello! Hope this finds you warm and dry. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.

Today in History:

2010: The beginning of the “Arab Spring.”

1986: Davina Thompson makes medical history by having the first heart, lung, and liver transplant.

1989: First episode of The Simpsons aired.

1903: First flight of the Wright brothers’ flyer.

Birthdays Today include Bill Saphire, Pope Francis, Bill Pullman, and Gene Levy.

Robert Spencer gets the fickle finger of fate award. It’s his piece posted yesterday that started me on this journey today.

After the Bondi Beach attack in Australia, as well as reports that the Brown University killer screamed “Allahu akbar” as he opened fire, and the ISIS murder of two American servicemen in Syria, and the Muslim student at the University of Delaware who plotted a jihad massacre of campus police, and all the rest, the nation is paying more attention to Islamic jihad in recent days than it has in quite some time, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), for one, has had quite enough.



Tuberville wrote Sunday: “Islam is not a religion. It's a cult. Islamists aren't here to assimilate. They're here to conquer. Stop worrying about offending the pearl clutchers. We've got to SEND THEM HOME NOW or we'll become the United Caliphate of America.”

I do have a small issue with what Tuberville says here. I believe he has misidentified the issue. Islam is a culture, driven by a religion. He's correct, however, when he suggests it needs containment if we are to survive. And yes, it is that earthshaking an issue.



While some will call what Tuberville wrote overly harsh (among other things), I say there is a good deal of wisdom in it. I think it was Glenn Reynolds who suggested that when your enemy tells you what they’re going to do, believe them. Sun Tsu told us that “Supreme excellence consists of breaking the enemy’s resistance without fighting.”

The Islamists have succeeded in doing at least that, after repeatedly telling us they were going to do it. Look around us, friends: They have, in the days since 9/11, established strongholds within our borders in several places and within several cities, such as Dearborn and, ironically. St. Paul. And let's not forget New York City. This is not an all-inclusive list, of course, but the point is made.

Oh, I do not doubt that I will be labeled Islamophobic for my pains. But let the pearl clutchers gasp and point their label guns in my direction. Frankly, my dear,…

You see, I figure that’s exactly how we got into this situation. Western culture is uniquely generous in many ways. We tend to accept cultural differences so long as no immediate threats are perceived. The individualistic "live and let live" philosophy is so deeply embedded in our way of thinking that we are now at a point where too many Americans are afraid to be labeled as “Islamophobic," "racist” (as if Islam is a race), or “xenophobic.” So, they politely avoid pointing out the trends associated with the growth of Islam here in the West, including the increasing deaths and the growing restrictions on our freedoms. In the end, they act like our unique Western culture is the only one not worth defending. Therein lies the issue that's going to lose us our freedoms if we don't wake up soon.

In a piece entitled “Maybe Allowing People Who Hate Us Into the Country Isn't a Good Idea,” about a week ago, I wrote:

Attacks like this keep happening for the most part because of people failing to allow for conditions. In this case, we're talking about how we failed to allow for the condition that someone has been steeped in a culture — namely, Islam — that does not share our values. Rather, we imported him into this land of milk and honey because of the very values that Islam is against. Thing is, we keep doing this. File under "Things we never seem to learn."

So far, I have only been speaking of happenings and problems in these United States. We are far from alone in these issues, as the recent attacks on Bondi Beach in Australia show. Witness also the happenings in the UK. There, as here, to a large extent, the government has mandated punishment for anyone who speaks up against this invasion. I cannot even imagine the actions of the government there if I were a Brit, writing this column. Better not to imagine it, I suppose.

Irony indeed, seeing government hacks responsible for bringing huge numbers of people who violently hate our culture into the country, and who also, once those people are brought in and commit violence, claim that violence has no place in our country.

Bobby Jindal spoke to the American Enterprise Institute some years back. I'll transcribe some of what he said in that speech:

When President Obama rejects American exceptionalism, what he is really doing is embracing the idea, long-held by progressives stretching back a century, that we are simply members of a global village, all of us sharing principles and cultures of equal merit. No country has principles that are better than another’s. There is no nation, system of government, or understanding of rights that is exceptional. I wish President Obama had watched The Incredibles, because then he’d know that when everybody’s special, nobody is. The danger of this idea is that it ignores the unique and distinct role the United States is called to play in the world, because of her strength, her resources, and her historical commitment to freedom and human dignity

If the Obama attitude didn't start this problem, it most certainly amplified it. The result? We are now living with the consequences of Obama's ideas when it comes to our policies, both foreign and domestic. Those ideas have only these outcomes: Chaos, conflict, wars, and the death of everything we as Americans hold dear. Even now, the trend is alarmingly clear: Our “special relationship” with Britain is gone, NATO is drifting, Eastern Europe is disaffected, and Israel has been purposefully alienated from the United States.

A quick search of my online storage brought up a private letter written some months ago that seems appropriate to share with you:

But this leads me to a thought… political correctness has led us to this pass, where we are told all cultures are equal. The weeds, in effect, are equal to the flowers. And of course, the weeds, which now have that leg up, if you will, are pushing the idea that the flowers are the problem. Back when we fought the Nazis, one of the things we fought for was the American way of life. Our culture, in short. Sadly, we cultivate that garden, our culture, no longer. Is it any wonder the weeds are doing so well?

Before you start waving this off, consider listening to Joyce's Thought of the Day, wherein Joyce Kaufman discusses the culture clash when certain societies enter Western civilization. Dutch prosecutors are seeking jail time for a Syrian father and two brothers who participated in the honor killing of an 18-year-old family member who began to adopt Western customs. We've all seen such reportage many times over the last 20 years or so.

Look, this isn't about being "polite" to foreign influences anymore, if it ever was. This is now about life and death, both of individuals and of Western civilization itself. It is well past time for us to treat this situation as such.

As always, your thoughts are encouraged.

I'll leave you with the thought for the day: If you want to have success, stop asking for permission.

I'll see you here tomorrow.

