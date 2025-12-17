'Unwoke' Free-for-All #96: Unfunny Keystone Cops Are Investigating Brown University Shooting

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

As this might be the last Unwoke of 2025, Kevin and I were looking for at least one lighthearted thing to cover for either the All-Access or VIP side. Well, the lighthearted fare is in short supply this week. A note to everyone who enjoys this free-for-all content but hasn't yet taken the VIP plunge: it has been our tradition since we first launched this podcast to finish up every full episode with something positive.

On to the rough stuff. The horrible tragedy at Brown University is being made monumentally worse by the cartoonish ineptitude of the various law enforcement personnel who are conducting the manhunt in search of the killer.

Longtime fans of Unwoke know that Kevin and I default to being very pro-law enforcement. That doesn't mean they get a free pass on everything. We know that the upper echelons of police departments in blue cities are filled with woke clowns who don't really care about the rule of law. Or are simply useless.

We'll leave the DEI conversation for another day.

The police chief in Providence, R.I., has the full "deer in headlights" stare during every press conference. I feel for anyone who is attempting to do real journalistic coverage of the debacle. People can't just keep writing, "You're kidding, right?"

Anyway, the behavior of all involved has been like supercharged fertilizer for conspiracy theories. And if there is anything we've learned since COVID, it's that we tinfoil hat types are right about things an awful lot.

