History According to Trump: White House Presidential Portraits Get Captions

Back in September, President Donald Trump amused all but the far left and the congenitally humorless (yes, that’s redundant) when he unveiled a new White House presidential portrait gallery, in which a photo of an autopen machine appears in place of Old Joe Biden’s cheesy mug. Now Trump has gone even farther, adding plaques below the portrait of each president, explaining the presidential tenure of each in terms that unmistakably came from the current president himself.

Advertisement

Trump’s capsule histories of his predecessors are a bracing reminder of how accustomed we have all become to leftists writing our history books, and would make a pointed and funny book. However, many who support Trump are saying that it’s time he cut out the endless carping at his leftist predecessors, and step up his efforts to undo the damage they left in their wake.

The White House has added text to the Wall of Fame next to the Rose Garden. 💀 @PenguinSix pic.twitter.com/3mVNI21LDo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 17, 2025

Here's what is now inscribed below the image of Old Joe Biden’s autopen:

Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction. His policies caused the highest Inflation [sic] ever recorded, leading the U.S. Dollar to lose more than 20% of its value in 4 years. His Green New Scam surrendered American Energy Dominance and, by abolishing the Southern Border, Biden let 21 million people from all over the World pour into the United States, including from prisons, jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums. His Afghanistan Disaster was among the most humiliating events in American History, and resulted in the murder of 13 brave American Servicemembers, with many others gravely wounded. Seeing Biden’s devastating weakness, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Hamas terrorists launched the heinous October 7th attack on Israel. Nicknamed both “Sleepy” and “Crooked,” Joe Biden was dominated by his Radical Left handlers. They and their allies in the Fake News Media attempted to cover up his severe mental decline, and his unprecedented use of the Autopen. Following his humiliating debate loss to President Trump in the big June 2024 debate, he was forced to withdraw from his campaign for re-election in disgrace. Biden weaponized Law Enforcement against his political opponent, while also persecuting many other innocent people. He left office issuing blanket pardons to Radical Democrat criminals and thugs, as well as members of the Birden Crime Family — But despite it all, President Trump would get Re-Elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA!

Advertisement

Yes, it’s American history as told in Trump tweets, and it’s decidedly Trump-centric. The Obama plaque concludes by noting that Obama “spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the worst political scandal in American History. His handpicked successor, Hillary Rodham Clinton, would then lose the Presidency to Donald J. Trump.” Even the Ronald Reagan plaque ends with this: “He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump’s Historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!” Bill Clinton’s plaque points out that “in 2016, President Clinton’s wife, Hillary, lost the Presidency to President Donald J. Trump!”

News reports don’t provide any information on what Trump had to say about, say, James Monroe, Rutherford B. Hayes, or Calvin Coolidge, or whether he found some way to relate their presidencies to himself, but one X user summed up a widespread reaction to this: “This is hilarious and all but I still can fit $100 worth of groceries in a single bag and gas is still costs me over $75 to fill my truck.” The president has done a great deal to turn the country around, but much more needs to be done, and maybe the time he spent composing these assessments of his predecessors could have been better spent on initiatives that will leave a lasting positive legacy.

Advertisement

Related: Oh, This Is Gonna Be Great: Trump Soon to File Massive Lawsuit Against BBC

After all, if a Democrat wins in 2028, these portraits and the explanatory plaques beneath them will be immediately mothballed. The Trump team needs to be paying attention to the fact that they can, and must, do a great deal now to ensure that if the Democrats get back into power, many Trump policies to protect Americans, secure the border, and get the economy going again cannot be so easily reversed and destroyed.

The nation is in a strange position. One political party is a traitor class that is bent on destroying the nation as we know it in pursuit of socialist internationalist utopian fantasies. The Trump administration is essentially the only bulwark standing against that. The plaques are funny, and a needed corrective to leftist historiography. Now let’s have less looking to the past, and more looking to the future.