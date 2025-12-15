Oh, This Is Gonna Be Great: Trump Soon to File Massive Lawsuit Against BBC

There are likely millions of people all over the world who still believe that on Jan. 6, 2021, President Donald Trump tried to overthrow the government of the United States so as to ensure that he could remain in office past the expiration of his term, and that he did so by calling upon an unruly mob of white supremacists to storm the Capitol and stop the official counting of the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election. Many, if not most, of them continue to have this idea because the people they trust in the establishment media and on the political left have insistently told them that was what happened ever since that fateful day. One of the most trusted voices that misled people on that day and thereafter was the BBC. And now Trump is preparing to fight back.

Fox News reported Monday that Trump “teased his intention to move forward with a major lawsuit against the BBC, dubbing its depiction of him ‘fake news.’" That it certainly was. Trump added: "In a little while, you'll be seeing I'm suing the BBC for literally putting words in my mouth. Literally. They put words in my mouth. Even the media can't believe that one. They actually put terrible words in my mouth having to do with January 6th that I didn't say. So we'll be filing that soon — probably this afternoon or tomorrow morning."

All those who are thoroughly sick of the establishment media’s decades-long hegemony over the sources of information, and the persistence of that hegemony even in weakened form today, should celebrate once this lawsuit is actually filed. Fox noted emotionlessly that “the BBC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment,” and it’s no wonder: what on earth could they say? They have been caught red-handed manipulating the data in order to present a false view to the world, in order to defame and destroy a political figure they hated and aid and enable his enemies. There is no good face they can put on this.

Fox noted that “the controversy began with a bombshell report from The Telegraph that featured excerpts from a whistleblower dossier compiled by Michael Prescott, a communications advisor hired by the BBC to review its editorial standards.” There was a great deal of whistleblowing to be done. It turned out that “a BBC Panorama documentary released last year had a misleading edit of comments Trump made during a rally speech given on Jan. 6, 2021, as he protested the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

It will be exceedingly difficult for the BBC, if it gets to the point of having to defend itself in court against Trump’s lawsuit, to claim that the edit was made solely for the sake of brevity, or for any other reason than to give people the impression that Trump was trying to get the crowd to disrupt the certification of the election. “The documentary omitted Trump urging his supporters to protest ‘peacefully’ and instead spliced two separate comments made nearly an hour apart, making it appear he was calling for violence.” No leftist “journalist,” which other than Islamic jihadi sympathizers is the only kind the BBC employs, was going to do such a thing by accident.

The BBC documentary showed Trump saying: "We're gonna walk down to the Capitol. And I'll be there with you. And we fight — we fight like hell." Presumably, upon hearing this, the crowd, enflamed by the alleged injustice being done to their hero, stormed the Capitol, and a guy with Viking horns and some grannies came within a hairsbreadth of overthrowing the United States government.

That’s the myth, anyway. The reality is that Trump really said this: "We're gonna walk down to the Capitol. And we're gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong." Trump also told protestors to proceed “peacefully and patriotically.” As Fox points out, “it wasn't until 54 minutes later that Trump called on his supporters to ‘fight like hell’ for election integrity.”

The BBC has apologized, but an apology isn’t enough. It’s supposed to be a news agency, and yet its false reporting has had an incalculable effect on Trump’s reputation worldwide. We all know the BBC is a leftist propaganda outlet, but now, in Trump’s looming lawsuit, it is being officially called out as one. It’s a glorious thing to see.

