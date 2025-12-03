Did a Dem Senator Just Call for a Military Coup Against Trump?

The latest atrocity that Trump has committed, as far as the left is concerned, is targeting narcoterrorists’ boats in the Caribbean. After all, who will speak for the poor drug traffickers if they don’t?

As the estimable Stephen Kruiser has detailed, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Mutiny) and the other members of the Seditious Six are leading this effort, but one of the chief defenders of the poor drug mules has been the vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who is not one of the notorious Six. Warner seems to be trying to make this issue his claim to fame; up to now, he has only been known as the senator from Virginia named Warner who wasn’t married to Elizabeth Taylor.

Warner, however, may now have crossed a line he could regret crossing: in a video that began circulating Wednesday, he appears to be calling for a military coup against a duly elected president of the United States.

On MSNOW, which used to be known as MSNBC and hasn’t changed its Marxist editorial slant one iota, Warner began by complaining about Trump’s alleged mistreatment of the military, whining that Trump showed the military brass “unprecedented disrespect when they were all brought to get a pep rally in front of Hegseth and Trump.” He was referring to the meeting where Hegseth reminded the military leaders that the job of the military was to guard the country against its enemies, not to engage in social engineering on behalf of the leftist fantasies of the day.

Sen. Mark Warner: "I think, in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this President."



They're now just openly calling for military coups against President Trump. pic.twitter.com/JUHiWK0y1o — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 3, 2025

Warner continued by noting that “this is an administration that’s fired, you know, uniformed generals from the head of the NSA, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and I think, um, uh, in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this president and his lame people like Hegseth, because I think their commitment is to the Constitution and obviously not to Trump, and I expect Bradley would adhere to that.” Warner was referring to Adm. Frank Bradley, whom Hegseth has identified as the authority who made the decision to order a second strike on the drug boat, about which leftists are in an uproar.

Far less clear, however, was what Warner meant by his reference to the military saving us from Orange Man Bad. The Constitution says nothing about the military having any role whatsoever in protecting Americans from a supposedly rogue president. It does say that “the President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors,” but the impeachment trial has nothing to do with the military, either: “The House of Representatives shall chuse their Speaker and other Officers; and shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.”

So what, then, does Sen. Warner mean? Is he envisioning a scenario akin to the 1964 hit movie Seven Days in May, in which the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, an Air Force general, plots a military coup against a vastly unpopular president of the United States? If so, Warner may find that there is a much larger gulf between Hollywood fantasy and reality than he may realize.

Warner, however, seems unconcerned about the prospect of any retaliation from the man he nevertheless wants us to think is a reckless, vindictive dictator-in-the-making. “This is the biggest crowd of wimps you’ve ever seen,” Warner said Tuesday of Trump, Hegseth, and others in the administration. Wimps, you see, but lawless, fascist wimps who must be stopped at all costs.

This recalls the contradiction that has run for decades through the left’s rhetoric about those whom it hates and fears: Reagan was supposedly already in the grip of Alzheimer’s throughout his presidency, and yet somehow managed to make America great again to the extent that he won 49 states in his 1984 reelection bid. George W. Bush was likewise an amiable dunce who nevertheless foiled their plans efficiently enough for leftists to call him “Bushitler” for eight years. Now Trump and his subordinates are blundering idiots, yet they keep confounding the left to the degree that Warner apparently wants the military brass to commit treason to stop them.

Warner complained that Hegseth was “trying to throw the admiral [Bradley], who is in charge of Socom, under the bus. This is the worst kind of action. I’ve never met Adm. Bradley. Everything I’ve known about him is that this has been an American hero. He’s done the right things. He has supervised special operations for a long time. My fear is this guy is getting thrown under the bus, the same way this administration fired the general head of the NSA, the general that was head of the Defense Intelligence Agency — not for legitimate reasons, but for political purposes. This has never happened in America, this undermining of our intelligence community, undermining of our uniformed military. This is beyond outrageous.”

Warner was apparently asleep from Jan. 20, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2025, as the Biden regime politicized the entire federal bureaucracy and weaponized it against the regime’s foes. Now he is accusing his enemies of what his own side is guilty of doing. His call for a coup is unlikely to be heeded, but as leftists grow more desperate, one never knows for sure.

Warner was apparently asleep from Jan. 20, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2025, as the Biden regime politicized the entire federal bureaucracy and weaponized it against the regime's foes. Now he is accusing his enemies of what his own side is guilty of doing. His call for a coup is unlikely to be heeded, but as leftists grow more desperate, one never knows for sure.