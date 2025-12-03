The Morning Briefing: There's a Lot of Entertainment Value in Mark Kelly's Implosion

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Keremyynz believed that the early work of Norman Fell was best enjoyed with frozen meatballs and a crisp Pineapple Fanta.
When I moved back to my native Arizona in early 2018, we still had two Republicans in the United States Senate, which had been the case since 1995. That 23-year run would begin unraveling before the end of the year. I've written a lot about Arizona's transition to purple swing state status (some of it here) since then. We're still leaning red, but the current weakness of the Arizona Republican Party has saddled us with two horrible senators: Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego.
The commie garden gnome Kelly is currently having an uncomfortable turn in the spotlight thanks to his participation in the Seditious Six video. Kelly and his co-conspirators bit off a lot more than they could chew with their pathetic attempt to smear President Trump and further divide the country; they've been flailing ever since.
Kelly keeps sticking his ugly mug in front of cameras, either in an attempt to mitigate the horrible PR from the video or because he's delusional enough to believe that he's scoring points against Trump. The former is most likely. This is something that my Twitchy colleague Sam J. shared in a post she wrote yesterday:
I don't think he was smart enough to realize that he would become the face of the 6. He's been in full-on damage control mode since he got shoved center stage.— Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) December 2, 2025
Many have noted that Kelly is at greater risk of recriminations than his sedition-spreading pals because of his military service. If his staff gave him any advice prior to his participation in the video, it wasn't very good. This looks like an impetuous move done while in the throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Because the Democrats desperate, Kelly's name is frequently mentioned for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination sweepstakes. It's a real puzzler for those of us who deal with him as constituents. My colleague Tim O'Brien wrote a lengthy examination yesterday about Kelly's viability for 2028, comparing him to the late John McCain. As someone who voted for McCain when he first got into office, I would add that Maverick had a lot more going on for him at the beginning of his Senate career than Kelly does.
I have been watching Kelly closely for five years now, and I'm still surprised at the fact that a former fighter pilot and astronaut can be such a mediocrity. His two Senate campaigns consisted mostly of "I'M AN ASTRONAUT!" and some blather about how much his parents loved him. His time in office hasn't exactly made him stand out. He fits the standard modern Dem mold, which values grandstanding and publicity stunts over crafting coherent policy.
Honestly, Mark Kelly strikes me as one of those politicians who isn't going to grow on voters as they get to know him better, reminiscent of Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris. Therefore, I hope that the Seditious Six spotlight stays on him for a while. The Democrats live in a twisted alternative universe, of course, so there is a real possibility that Kelly will keep hopping in front of television cameras even if this current situation goes wrong for him.
The Dems have developed a penchant for shooting themselves in the foot, and it looks like Mark Kelly wants to stay in on the action. Let's not get in his way.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
Dude.
I’ve been doing it wrong my whole life.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2DoRuAasCK— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 1, 2025
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. Just When You Thought Tom Nichols Couldn't Possibly Go Fuller Tom Nichols
Harvard Hires Student Who Viciously Assaulted Israeli Classmate
Is Ireland About to Erupt Into a Civil War Over ‘Illegal Immigration’?
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. NYT to WaPo: You Lied About Hegseth
Democrats Choke in Tennessee Special Election
Purity Rituals: The Oldest Sacred Rite
This Dude Does a Lot of Dancing for Someone With a $50 Million Bounty on His Head
Government Is King Midas in Reverse
'Iryna's Law' and the Bad Judges Who Make It Necessary
LOL. Some Democrats Think They’ve Found Their John McCain. He’ll Lose, Too.
Man Throws Molotov Cocktails Into L.A. Federal Building
Balochistan: Land of Enforced Disappearances
Oh. Ellen DeGeneres Leaving UK to Return to U.S. After Fleeing From Trump
"Andrew Cuomoing" TSA Agent Who Say’s He’s a Woman Claims ‘Civil Right’ to Grope Women
Townhall Mothership
Trump Officially Nullifies All Biden-Era Autopen Pardons
Guess How Many Illegal Immigrant Criminals Letitia James Let Back Out on the Street This Year
New Indiana Congressional Map is Approved in the House, Advances to the Senate
Shucks...Children's Book Publisher Furious that Franklin the Turtle is Fighting Narco Terrorism
Mixed Signals on 2A from DOJ Is As Good As It's Likely to Get
Cam&Co. A Pre-Christmas Miracle for California Gun Owners
Iowa County Handing Out Free Gun Locks
Zillow Stops Providing Climate Risk Scores
He Put Her Into the Hospital; She Was Arrested for Using a Slur to Criticize Him for Doing So
Yeah, they're rough. The Reviews Are In For Nuzzi's Book, And ... Hoo Boy
Watch: Tim Walz Gets Skewered by Kristi Noem Over Visa Fraud, As MN Is About to Feel the Wrath of ICE
SCOTUS Justice Thomas Makes State Attorney Reveal 'Fishing Expedition' Against Pro-Life Organization
Rubio Masterfully Articulates Trump's 'America First' Foreign Policy In a Way Even Dems Can Understand
Sen. Eric Schmitt Defends Pete Hegseth, Reminds GOP ‘The Liberal Media Will Never Love You’
Illegal Alien Trucker Charged With Killing Newlyweds Given CDL by California
They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY Nervous
VIP
Me. I Don't Care About Angry Dem Lesbians Like Rosie O'Donnell, Ellen DeGeneres, or Alec Baldwin
Rediscovering Dignity: A Culture Can’t Stand Without Its Backbone
‘America 250’ Tuesday: Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride Into History
Great News: Now There’s a Cure for ‘Islamophobia’!
The #Bodypositivity Annals: Lyft Pays Big for Fatphobic Discrimination
Yeah, This Should Definitely Keep You Up at Night
Around the Interwebz
‘Stranger Things 5’ Turns Netflix Upside Down With Record-Breaking Premiere Week — Here’s How It Happened
Oops. Mad Men’s 4K debut botched by HBO Max streaming episode with visible crewmembers
This 1955 Video Will Transport You To Disneyland’s First Christmas
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Woman in Blue and Zaza in a Landscape #artbots #renoir pic.twitter.com/hHrjNMjVMA— Auguste Renoir (@artist_renoir) December 2, 2025
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member