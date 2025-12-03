The Morning Briefing: There's a Lot of Entertainment Value in Mark Kelly's Implosion

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

When I moved back to my native Arizona in early 2018, we still had two Republicans in the United States Senate, which had been the case since 1995. That 23-year run would begin unraveling before the end of the year. I've written a lot about Arizona's transition to purple swing state status (some of it here) since then. We're still leaning red, but the current weakness of the Arizona Republican Party has saddled us with two horrible senators: Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego.

The commie garden gnome Kelly is currently having an uncomfortable turn in the spotlight thanks to his participation in the Seditious Six video. Kelly and his co-conspirators bit off a lot more than they could chew with their pathetic attempt to smear President Trump and further divide the country; they've been flailing ever since.

Kelly keeps sticking his ugly mug in front of cameras, either in an attempt to mitigate the horrible PR from the video or because he's delusional enough to believe that he's scoring points against Trump. The former is most likely. This is something that my Twitchy colleague Sam J. shared in a post she wrote yesterday:

I don't think he was smart enough to realize that he would become the face of the 6. He's been in full-on damage control mode since he got shoved center stage. — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) December 2, 2025

Many have noted that Kelly is at greater risk of recriminations than his sedition-spreading pals because of his military service. If his staff gave him any advice prior to his participation in the video, it wasn't very good. This looks like an impetuous move done while in the throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Because the Democrats desperate, Kelly's name is frequently mentioned for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination sweepstakes. It's a real puzzler for those of us who deal with him as constituents. My colleague Tim O'Brien wrote a lengthy examination yesterday about Kelly's viability for 2028, comparing him to the late John McCain. As someone who voted for McCain when he first got into office, I would add that Maverick had a lot more going on for him at the beginning of his Senate career than Kelly does.

I have been watching Kelly closely for five years now, and I'm still surprised at the fact that a former fighter pilot and astronaut can be such a mediocrity. His two Senate campaigns consisted mostly of "I'M AN ASTRONAUT!" and some blather about how much his parents loved him. His time in office hasn't exactly made him stand out. He fits the standard modern Dem mold, which values grandstanding and publicity stunts over crafting coherent policy.

Honestly, Mark Kelly strikes me as one of those politicians who isn't going to grow on voters as they get to know him better, reminiscent of Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris. Therefore, I hope that the Seditious Six spotlight stays on him for a while. The Democrats live in a twisted alternative universe, of course, so there is a real possibility that Kelly will keep hopping in front of television cameras even if this current situation goes wrong for him.

The Dems have developed a penchant for shooting themselves in the foot, and it looks like Mark Kelly wants to stay in on the action. Let's not get in his way.

Everything Isn't Awful

Dude.

I’ve been doing it wrong my whole life.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2DoRuAasCK — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 1, 2025

This 1955 Video Will Transport You To Disneyland’s First Christmas

