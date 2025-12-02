This Dude Does a Lot of Dancing for Someone With a $50 Million Bounty on His Head

I've wanted to write a Venezuela update the last few days, but to be honest, there's not really much to say. Sure, there are a lot of flashy headlines out there, but most of them are "sources say" rumors and/or clickbait. The story remains the same as it has been. The Donald Trump administration is mounting pressure on the illegitimate Nicolás Maduro regime. Maduro responds by saying "LOL" and does something idiotic. Lather, rinse, repeat. For the second or third week in a row, the dictator is back to his old dancing ways.

No, I'm serious. The guy has a $50 million reward for information leading to his arrest on his head because he's a wanted fugitive, he's been threatened by the president of the United States, 90% of his country hates him, he's surrounded by enough military firepower to make Manuel Noriega nostalgic, and he is now officially the head of a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), but he's rallying — threatening? paying? — what few supporters he has left in Caracas and leading them in a dance to a song made up of his broken English statements about wanting "peace please" and "no crazy wars" set to techno music.

US-Venezuela conflict update:



Maduro is currently dancing onstage at a public rally. pic.twitter.com/gkD22JnAUW — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) December 1, 2025

On Sunday, while flying back to Washington, D.C. on Air Force One, Trump confirmed that he did actually have a phone call with Maduro on November 21. He said it was neither good nor bad — it just...was. Several media outlets have reported that Marco Rubio joined the call and that they gave Maduro exactly one week to pack up his wife and son and get the heck out of town, and they’d let him be. Go to Turkey. Go to Iran. Just leave Venezuela. Maduro said "no thanks." Apparently, he had some new moves to bust. But if that's true, Friday was his deadline.

Reporter: The NYT reported that you had a phone call with Maduro. Did you?



Trump: I don’t want to comment on it. The answer is yes. pic.twitter.com/OXVJR7QgHd — Acyn (@Acyn) November 30, 2025

During the rally, which was actually a swearing-in for new "Bolivarian Community Command Units," aka government spies, Maduro not only danced, but spoke out against Trump and the United States, claiming he wasn't going anywhere. He claimed his loyalty is to his country.

"Be sure that just as I swore before the body of our commander [Hugo] Chavez before saying goodbye to him, absolute loyalty at the cost of my own life and tranquility, I swear to you absolute loyalty until beyond, when we can live this beautiful and heroic history," he said. "Be sure that I will never fail you, never, ever, never."

He also stated, "We have lived through 22 weeks of psychological terrorism by the U.S. government," before adding, "They will never remove us from the path of the revolution, under any circumstance."

There is one interesting theory floating around as to why Maduro really won't leave, and Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) even mentioned it during an interview with the New York Post on Monday. Basically, he's more afraid of the Cubans than he is of the United States.

Why? Cuba and Venezuela have a weird symbiotic relationship that goes back decades. The gist of it is that Venezuela provides Cuba with cheap oil, and Cuba returns the favor by sending medical professionals from its forced labor programs and, more importantly, military and intelligence training. Years ago, Cuban military advisors helped Venezuela refashion its intelligence unit into a service that spies on its own armed military to ensure there is no dissent.

As Salazar mentioned, there are supposedly about 30,000 Cuban military personnel on Venezuelan soil at the moment, and rumor is that they will kill Maduro if he tries to leave — I don't believe he's actually left the country since 2019. But many think — myself included — that if we're able to remove the Maduro regime from power successfully, it paves the way for freedom and democracy to eventually make their way to Cuba as well. Cuba's economy is incredibly weak at the moment, and Venezuelan oil is one of the few things keeping it going.

I watched today's Cabinet meeting, hoping for some new revelations, but it was basically more of the same old stuff — we have the seas under control, soon we'll do the land, drugs poisoning the country, Maduro opened his jails and sent those thugs here, etc. But what Trump said at the very end was the most interesting to me. The cameras actually almost missed it.

As he was standing up to leave, a reporter shouted to him and asked if "Maduro has offered to leave."

The president's response? A simple "he will."

When asked if Maduro has offered to leave, Trump says “he will” 👇pic.twitter.com/ratwWwHiOj — Francisco Poleo (@FranciscoPoleoR) December 2, 2025

So, what's next? I have a feeling we won't know until it happens, but it seems like there are only three or four options. 1. The Cubans play nice and let Maduro leave. 2. We take him out Noriega style. Salazar called it "Panama 2.0." 3. Someone on the inside handles it — I know there are many who would like to. 4. Maduro keeps dancing like a lunatic in the streets of Caracas.

My bet is on number two and has been all along, but whatever happens, it needs to happen soon, or this clown is just gonna start making us look bad.

