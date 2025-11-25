The Morning Briefing: Elissa Slotkin Is a Classic Study in Dem Doublespeak

Top O' the Briefing
Last Friday, I kicked off the Briefing by asserting that we should just let the Democrats keep tripping all over themselves. I don't sweat politics as much as I used to because the post-Biden Dems are a real Keystone Cops kind of outfit. They have no concept of "too far," especially when it comes to their unhinged hatred of President Trump.
While enjoying a little publicity bump after some of the elections earlier this month (which I also didn't sweat), a few Democratic members of Congress decided to step in it by recording a video telling members of the military to ignore orders from President Trump. Trump Derangement Syndrome symptoms have always had a hint of sedition in them, so that was nothing new. It's just the latest proof that the Democrats in the upper echelon of the party are all mentally unwell.
There's a lot of you-know-what-covering going on right now over the video. As my Townhall colleague Amy Curtis writes, the "narrative is falling apart at the seams."
Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin in one of the Democrats in the video, and she's struggling in her attempts to put the cat back in the bag. This is from Matt:
As PJ Media previously reported, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and a group of Democratic lawmakers recently released a video telling military and intelligence personnel to refuse "illegal orders" from President Donald Trump’s administration. They didn’t mention Trump, but the implication was clear.
This sparked a fierce backlash, with Trump accusing them of “sedition at the highest level” and saying their actions are punishable by death. The situation quickly escalated into a heated political firestorm with the pearl-clutching we’ve come to expect daily from Democrats every time Trump says or does something.
But then Slotkin backed off.
On ABC’s This Week, she admitted that she was “not aware” of any illegal orders coming from Trump.
Oddly, as Matt notes, ABC's Martha Raddatz kept the heat on Slotkin, and the senator didn't handle it well. I'm focusing on her today because she's a textbook example of how easily Democrats will lie about anything.
I spend a lot of time with family in Ann Arbor and I was back there last year for the two months leading up to the election. The television was on a lot and nobody was muting the incessant campaign ads, so I got to see a lot of Elissa Slotkin's commercials. She pretty much ran as a moderate Republican, which Democrats often do when they're running for office in states that are still a bit purple. Yeah, some people still fall for that.
When Slotkin was first sworn into the Senate earlier this year, she was one of the few Democrats who was acknowledging that they struggled last year because the party had gone too far to the left on some issues. She was one of only two Democrats to refrain from voting last March on a bill to ban transgender males from competing in women's sports. True, she didn't vote with the Republicans, but she also didn't join her party when they wanted to make a statement.
The 2025 Democrats are, as we're all aware, the Borg now. Everyone must be assimilated, and that's why we see Elissa Slotkin tacking hard left these days. She'll probably be hosting drag queen bingo at elementary schools in the new year.
No matter how sincere a Democrat new to Washington is about not becoming a whacked-out, TDS lefty, it's not going to last. The party has lurched too far to the left now. Even if it course-corrects, what they consider the center right now would have been Fidel Castro Land a decade ago. Zohran Mamdani isn't a drop in the commie bucket for them, he's the beginning of a flood.
Elissa Slotkin is falling all over her words now because words are sloppy and have no meaning in the mouths of Democrats. She's merely a perfect example of how far afield they've wandered.
It's a good thing to remember the next time any Dem in Congress starts squawking about bipartisanship.
VIP
The Strange but True Tale of America’s Thanksgiving Raccoon
Julius Caesar, Alexander the Great, and the Manly Pursuit of Greatness
Studies Illustrate How Damaging Media, Politician COVID Vaccine Lies Were
Sodom and Gomorrica, Vol. XLII: Joy Reid, Free at Last!
Is This the Solution to Fix Obamacare?
Shocking Comparison: UK Prosecutions for Speech Offenses vs. Victim-Based Crimes
