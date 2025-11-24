Campbell’s Soup Meltdown: VP’s Alleged Rant Torches Customers, Workers, and the Soup

This time of year, we’re all doing a lot of cooking, and sometimes those Thanksgiving and Christmas recipes call for cans of soup. Also, when the weather gets cold, a nice bowl of soup hits the spot.

When you reach for a can of soup at the grocery store, think about what you’re choosing. If we are to believe the unhinged rant that allegedly came from a Campbell’s Soup vice president, you might want to avoid the iconic red and white cans.

The recording of the bizarre rant — which includes more than just explosive claims about what’s in Campbell’s soup — is at the center of a lawsuit by a former security analyst with the company. Newsweek explains:

Campbell Soup Company is facing an employment discrimination and retaliation lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court after a former security analyst alleged he was fired for reporting inappropriate conduct by a senior executive. The complaint, Garza v. Campbell Soup Company, case number 25-018465-CD, was filed on November 20, 2025, by the Runyan Law Group on behalf of plaintiff Robert Garza. The defendants are Campbell Soup Company and supervisor J.D. Aupperle.

Garza recorded Campbell’s Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Martin Bally, at a meeting at a restaurant. Garza thought that the two would discuss his salary, but Bally reportedly had other plans. In a recording that goes on for over an hour, Bally allegedly railed profanely about the company’s customers and employees and made a disgusting claim about its products.

Here’s the kicker: Bally allegedly claimed that Campbell’s uses “bioengineered meat” in its soups. He allegedly said, "I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3D printer."

Talk about “Mmm! Mmm! Gross!”

Bally allegedly had more to say in the rant. Here’s more from Newsweek:

Local 4 News in Detroit broadcast portions of the recording. In it, a speaker identified as Bally is heard saying, "We have s**t for f***king poor people. Who buys our s**t? I don’t buy Campbell’s products barely anymore. It’s not healthy now that I know what the f**‘s in it." […] The recording, which lasted longer than an hour and 15 minutes, included what Garza said was a "disgusting" rant alleged to be made by Bally about his coworkers: "F***ing Indians don’t know a f***ing thing," and "Like they couldn’t think for their f***ing selves," it said in part.

According to the recording, Bally allegedly admitted that he came to work after ingesting marijuana edibles. That could explain a lot.

Garza’s suit accuses Campbell’s of firing him after he revealed the recording. He says that the company retaliated against him by letting him go. Garza’s attorney says that his client had no disciplinary action against him and that his supervisors hadn’t written him up in the brief time he worked for Campbell’s.

So what’s the lesson here, kids? We don’t know if Bally’s alleged claims are true or if they’re just the rantings of a reportedly stoned corporate executive, but it probably wouldn’t hurt to reach for another can of soup on the shelf. Heck, I prefer most store brands anyway — which is why I like shopping at Aldi.

The Campbell Soup’s Vice President wasn’t just caught saying Campbell's soups are for poor people and use bioengineered meat



He literally said on a secret recording the company is using “3D printed meat”



This is a federal crime. It is illegal under US federal law to sell,… pic.twitter.com/LBMboTuy39 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 24, 2025

