The Morning Briefing: Let the Democrats Cook...Themselves

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Mezcal and Macramé has been moved to 4:30 PM to accommodate an extended session of Goatherd Pilates.

Advertisement

We're probably looking at a bit of a hodgepodge today. Then again, every time I think that's how we're going to head into the weekend, I end up being more focused than usual. Who knows what delights we'll find today?

As I was reading my buddy Kurt Schlichter's latest column over at Townhall, I began to wonder if I've become a little too detached:

Welcome to the doldrums, the period of problems, the phase of foul-ups, the time of the sucking. And it does suck. Everything seems to be going wrong for Republicans right now. We were flying high a few weeks ago, when Donald Trump negotiated the end of the Gaza War, and then it was all downhill. Lost elections, economic uncertainty, Epstein file stupidity, fear that the conservative movement will tear itself apart over people who aren't even conservative, and Marjorie Taylor Greene's face all over our social media feeds. Yeah, it's bad. You're at the top one day, then the next day you're at the bottom.

I've been in more of a "It's been a weird few weeks" mode than thinking it's been awful. I do agree with Kurt that the Epstein files stuff is stupid, and I'll be writing more about that soon. Teaser: I think Epsteinmania is taking a lot of peoples' heads out of the game.

President Trump has packed about five years' worth of work into the first 10 months of his second term, and there is a lot to process. Kurt's column covers a lot of the hits, which are worth focusing on when things seem a little bit off. I find it helpful to also remind ourselves that the Democrats are still redefining "hot mess" almost every day.

Advertisement

Kurt's also right that we have work to do. I think a lot of that work involves simply letting the Dems be themselves. There's a popular meme now that started as "Let the boy cook." It means to let someone continue doing what they're doing without interfering with them. The meme assumes a positive outcome, but I've repurposed it for the 2025 Democrats.

The other day we were discussing the civil war that is brewing over on the Democrats' side of the aisle. That's only going to get worse. In fact, it's already escalating. This is from something that my friend Ed Morrissey wrote yesterday:

Until the fallout began from the House Oversight releases of Jeffrey Epstein's files, the midterms had begun to look a little sunnier for Democrats of late. The Schumer Shutdown appears to have helped boost their lead in generic-ballot polling to its best level this year, D+4.8 in the RCP aggregate average. Voter sentiment on the economy has turned against Donald Trump and the GOP as well, prompting Republicans to focus on economic messaging after the passage of the continuing resolution. And Democrats did manage a win on redistricting in Texas, although that will likely be only temporary. Hakeem Jeffries may want to wait before measuring the drapes in the speaker's office, however. The collapse on the shutdown, paired with the big win for Zohran Mamdani in New York City, has catalyzed the radical Left into targeting 'moderate' House Democrats just as the buzz began working on their behalf, Axios reports:

Advertisement

See? Just let them have at each other.

Republicans still need to be proactive, of course. The most important thing now though is to make sure that the GOP keeps its nose clean and doesn't give the Dems an undeserved lifeline. I've written many times that the Trump 47 version of the Republican Party is a well-oiled machine, so I don't have a bad feeling in the pit of my stomach that the machine is going to glitch. That's refreshing after decades of always having to worry about that.

If the Democrats are left to their own devices, the GOP has a very real chance to overperform in next year's midterms. That's still the short-term prize. Yes, there are a lot of things in play, but that just means that there's more stuff for the Dems to screw up now that they are no longer a well-oiled machine.

So, yes, let 'em cook.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

DARPA Bunny

Be careful he can hear your thoughts pic.twitter.com/goPxPjVVUh — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 20, 2025

PJ Media

Her breath smells of egg salad. Joy Behar Just Put ABC on the Brink of Another Huge Trump Lawsuit

DOJ Arrests U.S. Citizens and Chinese Nationals for Exporting AI Tech to China

👉'Jobs Americans Won't Do': The Lie That Broke a Nation and the Economic and Social Devastation It Hid

Advertisement

Don’t Be Fooled by Nebraska’s ‘Independent’ Senate Candidate

Did I Miss It?

+1. Homeschooling Is Booming, and the Pandemic Has Little to Do With It

Jobs Report Crushes Expectations. Democrats Most Hurt.

HHS Slams ‘Sex-Rejecting’ Trans ‘Treatments’ in New Study

She nasty. Jasmine Crockett Proves (Again) That Democrats Have No Shame

From Welfare to Whoppers: Taxpayer-Funded Takeout Is All the Rage in Blue States

Dem Congressional Candidate Hates Nashville With a Passion, Wants to Represent It In Congress

Who's Pulling the Strings Behind Dems' Contemptible Ad Calling for Military to Disobey Trump Orders?

The Magazine That Did Meghan Markle Dirty

Texas's CAIR Ban and the Overlooked Truth Behind That EPIC Muslim City

Dem Says His Disgusting Criminal Record Shouldn’t Influence Mayoral Run

Why Is Jeffrey Epstein's Text Buddy on the INTELLIGENCE Committee?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. We Had the Best of Times and Now These Are the Worst of Times

The Judicial Coup Continues. Here's What Trump Move a Federal Judge Is Trying to Block Now.

Mississippi Man Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Medicare of $19M

Newsom's Press Office Says Joe Biden Had 'Physical Stamina — and a Functioning Brain'

Of course. Anti-Gun Senator Has Spent Millions on Private Security

Cam&Co. American Suppressor Association Backs Trump's Pick for ATF Chief

So Now Brady Has a Problem With Us Having 'Less Lethal' Weapons?

NJ Organ Donor Org Accused of Ignoring Cardinal Rule of Collection

The Anti-Communist Film Festival: Frank Marshall Davis, Barack Obama’s Communist Mentor

Advertisement

Gosh darn. Midterm Madness: House Dems to Face a Mamdani Purge

Magic Fairies and Pixie Dust: Listen to What Mamdani Says About Funding for 'Free' Buses in NYC

'We Messed Up': Cracker Barrel CEO Answers Questions for the First Time Since Rebrand Disaster

Toldjah So: Mamdani's Statement on Pro-Hamas Agitators Harassing NYC Synagogue Was Something Else

DHS Points to One 'Simple Answer' on Questions About Grocery Costs, Jobs, Crime, and Healthcare

And? Ron Filipkowski Posts Montage of President Trump Insulting Female Reporters

School Principal and Brother Charged With Conspiracy to Harm ICE Agents and Law Enforcement

Step Aside, Babylon Bee! This Is 'Accidentally the Funniest Thing That Newsom's Office Has Ever Posted'

VIP

VodkaPundit. Thursday Essay: The Lost Art of Selling a Song

It's Only Misconduct if There's an 'R' After the Name.

Sky Candy Flips

Jefferson vs. Musk: The American Work Ethic and the Socialist Bent of AI Oligarchs

Democrat Demands Vote on Trump Impeachment — I Say Bring It On

Cheney’s Funeral Exposed Washington’s Deepest Hypocrisy Problem

Despite a Crashing Economy, Iran Nears Deployment of a Game-Changing Hypersonic Missile

Jaw-Dropping Fraud in the Minnesota Welfare Program Funds the Somali Terror Group Al-Shabaab

Clarifying the 19th Amendment Controversy and Notes on the Culture War

Around the Interwebz

Peter Bart: Awards-Season Movies Struggle To Be Heard Above The Digital Din

I'll update mine...Scientists found the key to accurate Maya eclipse tables

Advertisement

What NASA Is Looking For In Yellowstone National Park

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Ladies...

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/20/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

New Media: The Telegraph

Secondary Print: MK Media

Radio: AURN

EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Zohran Mamdani, Mayor-Elect, New York City

Oval Office

Closed Press

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.