Jasmine Crockett Proves (Again) That Democrats Have No Shame

Jasmine Crockett had a humiliating faceplant on Tuesday when she accused Republicans of taking money from Jeffrey Epstein when it turned out to be the wrong Jeffrey Epstein. As a Democrat, Crockett refused to admit she and her staff had screwed up and merely doubled down on her bogus accusation, but not even CNN’s Kaitlan Collins bought her explanation.

Collins began by reminding viewers exactly what Crockett had claimed a day earlier on the House floor ahead of the censure vote of Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.). Crockett rattled off a list of Republicans—“Mitt Romney. The NRCC. Lee Zeldin. George Bush. WinRed. McCain-Palin. Rick Lazio.”—and triumphantly declared they had all taken money from “somebody named Jeffrey Epstein.”

Crockett: Folks who also took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein, as I had my team dig in very quickly, Mitt Romney. The NRCC. Lee Zeldin. George Bush. McCain-Palin. pic.twitter.com/CdwuSacQpb — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2025

Collins noted that one of those names, Lee Zeldin, is now a Cabinet secretary and had already explained that the donor in question was “a Dr. Jeffrey Epstein” with zero connection to the infamous sex offender. Collins asked whether Crockett wanted to correct the record.

Crockett refused.

She insisted she “never said that it was that Jeffrey Epstein,” arguing that campaign filings don’t include photos and that the moment had caught her off guard. She claimed Republicans “decided to spring this on us, in real time,” and said her team Googled the name. She added, “I at least don’t go out and just tell lies.”

Except she really did. At issue was the fact that Plaskett had been texting with Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing. There’s no dispute over those details. We know it happened. This wasn’t a case of Plaskett texting with someone who happened to share the name Jeffrey Epstein.

Crockett had dug herself into a hole, and rather than admit the error, she was doubling down. In fact, she didn’t back down even after acknowledging that she had no idea who the donor actually was. “Have I dug in to find out who this doctor is? I have not,” she admitted. “I will trust and take what he says, is that it wasn’t that Jeffrey Epstein. But I was not attempting to mislead anybody. I literally had maybe 20 minutes.”

Collins pointed out that viewers might understandably think that Crockett was implying that these Republicans had taken money from a “registered sex offender.” Crockett protested, “I literally did not know,” claiming that what her team did was a standard FEC search and that no one could verify identities “within 20 minutes.” She insisted she made sure to say it was “a Jeffrey Epstein,” as though that somehow settled the issue.

The entire foundation of her defense makes zero sense, and even Collins recognized that. Collins reminded her of the actual scandal at hand: “Stacey Plaskett was texting the Jeffrey Epstein that we’re talking about.” Crockett agreed, “Correct,” and she defended her vote against censuring Plaskett or removing her from her committee assignments.

Jasmine Crockett makes an absolute fool of herself when she is asked to correct the record about accusing Republicans of taking donations from a different Dr. Jeffrey Epstein:



"That is specifically why I said *a* Jeffrey Epstein. Just because it wasn't the same one, that's… pic.twitter.com/fyS0tnN6AX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2025

The exchange laid bare what Crockett was doing. She tossed out a reckless accusation on the House floor, got caught telling lies, and doubled down instead of admitting that she was wrong.

