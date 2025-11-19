Watch Jim Jordan Nuke the Democrats' Epstein Charade

In a fiery (but mostly peaceful) address on the House floor before the vote on the Epstein Transparency Act, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) absolutely nuked the Democrats' handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, accusing them of politicizing the issue to target President Donald Trump rather than seeking justice. Jordan opened by acknowledging bipartisan support for holding criminals accountable, but urged perspective on the matter. He underscored the Democrats’ sudden obsession with Epstein after four years of relative silence, asking pointedly, "Why would they do that? Maybe it's to go after President Trump."

Jordan reminded the chamber of the 43-day government shutdown precipitated by Democrats, insisting they disregarded serious national concerns—military readiness, air traffic control, the economy, and American families—simply to avoid political damage to President Trump. "Close the government for a month and a half because it might hurt the President. For the past decade, there's been one constant for Democrats,” he said. “One constant. Go after Trump. They spied on his campaign, then it was Muller, then it was Impeachment 1, then it was Impeachment 2, then it was all the law affair. Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, Letitia James. Then it was Arctic Frost investigations at the Justice Department surveilling United States senators and congressmen, and a whole host of other Americans. Then it was Jack Smith and his gag orders and his raiding President Trump's home.”

“Then it was a 43-day shutdown,” he continued. “And now it's Epstein.

Jordan didn't stop there; he damningly revealed that Democrats had been texting with Epstein during a hearing where Michael Cohen testified—their latest tactic in weaponizing the Epstein scandal against Trump. "Americans see through it all," Jordan asserted, lamenting what he described as a "syndrome" or "mindset" within the left: an obsessive drive to destroy Trump no matter the cost.

Central to Jordan’s critique was the argument that Trump and Republicans have delivered on their promises to voters in the 2024 election, achievements that seemingly fuel Democratic spite. "We're actually doing what we said we were gonna do," Jordan declared, listing accomplishments such as cutting taxes, securing the border, ensuring men are kept out of women's sports, preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, and rescuing hostages from Gaza. All these, he noted, were done in just nine months.

Turning to recent events, Jordan zeroed in on Democrats’ release of cherry-picked and doctored emails obtained from Epstein’s estate. One email was released with the name of a victim redacted—the victim who had already publicly cleared Trump of wrongdoing in both a book and sworn testimony, Virginia Giuffre. "So, why black out her name? Because she had said in her book and had testified under oath that she never saw any wrongdoing by President Trump," Jordan explained. "They hide the name of an individual who had went public and had exonerated the President... to distort and twist the message because they thought it might harm the President."

Jordan condemned this selective censorship as hypocritical, noting that while Democrats cover up names of victims who speak against their narrative, they show no similar concern for innocent people whose privacy courts have ordered protected. He insisted that the American public is not fooled by these manipulations, recognizing that Democrats have "nothing else to run on because of the success of this administration."

Jordan’s remarks laid bare a political theater where the Epstein files, rather than serving justice, become ammunition in the relentless partisan war with Trump and his allies—a war the former Ohio congressman says Democrats are losing because the current administration is delivering results for the American people.

