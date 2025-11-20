The Magazine That Did Meghan Markle Dirty

Every week I tell myself I'm going to stop making fun of Meghan Markle, and every week she says or does something that makes me forget that I told myself that. Plus, a girl needs an occasional break from spending her days reporting on cartels and communists...

Last week, our dear American Duchess of Nothing got into a fight with the Kardashians because they posted some unflattering pictures of her and her meal ticket husband attending Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. The pictures also got the United Kingdom worked up because Harry should have been home honoring veterans for Remembrance Day like his brother was, not attending a gaudy, over-the-top James Bond–themed Hollywood bash. This week, for some reason, Harper's Bazaar decided to give Megs her own magazine cover, but they did her dirty. Real dirty. Then again, it doesn't appear that they had much to work with.

Apparently, when Meghan enters a room, someone must announce her like she's headlining a coronation instead of looking for a photo op. The article begins by painting a scene at La Brea Tar Pits, where she is about to meet with a group of 11- and 12-year-old girls from a local STEM academy.

"A golf cart pulls up, the gravel crunching beneath its tires. 'The Duchess of Sussex,' someone in the scrum announces. Meghan descends, dressed in wide-leg trousers, a silk blouse, and a small pair of pavé-diamond studs by the Ukrainian brand Guzema," the author, Kaitlyn Greenidge, writes.

Once at a public event is a fluke. Twice in one article is cringe-worthy, especially when the second time is a private meeting between two people.

"We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,' even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house," Greenidge added about halfway through the article.

I'm beginning to think Greenidge doesn't love Meghan. I'm not sure a lot of people do. The rest of the article is about as inauthentic as these quotes. As she tends to do in interviews, she talks about how much Harry adores her — it's never how much she adores him. "He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t," she says. "No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back."

Other gems include this narcissistic little quote in which she reminds us that she's perfect in her own eyes: "There’s no such thing as perfect. I, too, get to make mistakes."

"Narcissist's Quote Of The Year" pic.twitter.com/oRWREIiqJd — That 1 (@ihtiandrs12) November 20, 2025

And this one: "I love being able to do both, to play in the sandbox with my kids and to play in the front row at a show. I think the moment that you start making all of your personal decisions based on external judgment, then you lose your authenticity."

That girl wouldn't know "authenticity" if it bit her in the backside. By the way, the show she's referring to is the Balenciaga one from Paris Fashion Week. Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli previously said that Meghan had invited herself to it, and Meghan didn't deny it in the article, but reframed it as she called him up and said she wanted to come support him.

But the real tragedy of the whole Harper's Bazaar piece wasn't the language. Most of it was the same handful of stories Meghan tells in every interview, or the narrative about herself that she always pushes. The real tragedy was the photos. As much as I love to snark on the girl, I will concede that she's very pretty and looks amazing for 44. But the cover photo makes her look like she just rolled out of bed.

The Harper’s Cover. The article is SUPER cringe. At one point, the interviewer comes to a NYC brownstone that #MeghanMarkle is staying in, and she literally has herself announced before she walks into a room as “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex”. What?!?! Like she’s a working Royal in… pic.twitter.com/F6tZpeW1jG — Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) November 20, 2025

To quote Megyn Kelly, "Meghan Markle doesn’t look good. She needs some eyeliner. I didn’t actually realize how much work that eyeliner is doing on her."

Kelly got a lot of flack for that, and admittedly, it is a bit "mean girl" — not that I'm one to talk — but come on, Meghan Markle is the ultimate mean girl. She mocked her husband's grandmother in a Netflix documentary for goodness' sake! And she seems to value fame and recognition above all else. This is what comes with the territory.

Anyway, those of us in the "I don't like Meghan Markle" fan club — oh yes, it exists, and it is big — have accused her of cosplaying Princess Diana for years, and many even say that's how she managed to get Harry to put a ring on it — wearing his mother's perfume, pretending to feel unsafe in the media, etc. If she was trying to convince us otherwise with this photo shoot, she did a bad job. The photo comparisons are trending all over X.

There you go! The crazy is getting stronger and stronger on this one. Meghan really thinks she’s Diana 2.0 😆

She’s certifiably insane. pic.twitter.com/eul2PguMCc — Princess IamIamIam 🇺🇸 (@JojojoMarianne) November 20, 2025

