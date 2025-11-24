Court-Martial? Department of War Investigates Sen. Mark Kelly

The Department of War has confirmed that it is investigating allegations against retired Navy officer and current Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).

As an Arizonan, I have long found it galling that Kelly uses his military service (and his injured wife) as a shield to claim fervent patriotism while constantly voting to undermine our state and our nation. He did so again this week in an infamous video, urging military members to disobey Donald Trump with claims of “unlawful” orders. Turns out Kelly is not only a hypocrite, but he could also be heading back for a court-martial.

Advertisement

While the media fixated on Trump’s true observation that sedition is punishable by death instead of objectively analyzing why Trump might think Kelly and Co. did potentially commit sedition (see 10 U.S. Code § 894 - Art. 94), the Pentagon was looking at allegations seriously.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) tries to use his wife as a shield for his own sedition.



He wrongly told US Military to disobey orders.



Now, he’s panicking because President Trump correctly defined the Constitutional punishment for sedition.



Kelly is a traitor.pic.twitter.com/3EkHNpFoWA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 22, 2025

The Department of War (DOW) issued an official statement on X Monday, confirming that it “has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.).” Kelly is under scrutiny due to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, “and other applicable regulations,” DOW added.

DOW promised “a thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures.” That is likely to burst a few blood vessels among Democrat media stooges and politicians. They’re convinced they should never face any accountability, no matter what they do, that accountability is only something applied to Republicans who don’t compromise enough.

Advertisement

The DOW post assured Americans, “This matter will be handled in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality. Further official comments will be limited, to preserve the integrity of the proceedings.”

Recommended: BREAKING: Judge Claims Cases Against Comey, James Can’t Proceed

“The Department of War reminds all individuals that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ for applicable offenses,” the statement went on, “and federal laws such as 18 U.S.C. § 2387 prohibit actions intended to interfere with the loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces. Any violations will be addressed through appropriate legal channels.”

The DOW ended:

All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order.

The news about Kelly comes on the same day a judge tried to put a stop to the Trump administration’s accountability for former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Hopefully, since Kelly’s charges are specifically military, the investigation can proceed as needed without interference from rigged, woke courts.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and criminal justice. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.