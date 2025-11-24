ShamWow in the House? Texas Republican Primary Gets Wild

David Manney | 4:05 PM on November 24, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

An unexpected entrant this week filed paperwork to run in the Texas Republican primary for Congress.

Offer Vince Shlomi, also known nationwide as the "ShamWow Guy" from a series of high-energy infomercials, tossed his hat into the ring for Texas' 31st Congressional District, bringing a high-visibility pop-culture profile to a race long dominated by a well-established incumbent.

The 61-year-old Shlomi filed under his legal name and announced his intention to challenge Rep. John Carter, a Republican who's held the seat since 2003, covering parts of Bell and Williamson counties, including Temple, Killeen, and the northern suburbs of Austin.

Shlomi's campaign will center on an anti-woke message that honors his late friend, Charlie Kirk.

A Public Figure With Unconventional Credentials

If you watched cable TV in the mid-2000s, you'd remember Shlomi as the pitchman for the ShamWow towel, the Slap Chop, and several other late-night staples.

Helping create a recognizable public persona, his rapid-fire delivery on infomercials became internet memes, and his career included both promotional work and film projects.

Shlomi has legal issues on his public record. In 2009, he was arrested after a physical altercation in Miami Beach, though prosecutors declined to pursue charges. Earlier civil disputes connected to his work in entertainment also surfaced during his career. None of these legal matters resulted in ongoing cases.

The Challenge Ahead in TX-31

Texas' 31st District has been solidly red for over 20 years, with comfortable margins for Republicans.

Despite Shlomi's national name recognition, his challenge of an entrenched incumbent with decades of constituent relationships requires a significant ground operation and policy platform.

The Dallas Morning News has reported that several Republicans have already filed for the primary.

For now, Shlomi's message focuses more on cultural themes than detailed policy proposals, placing him in a very competitive field where border security, federal spending, and military readiness carry significant weight.

Messaging Built on Cultural Themes

Using campaign statements that echo internet-era activism, Shlomi claims he will "destroy wokeism" and describes his candidacy as a continuation of cultural battles he believes matter to voters in central Texas.

The woke churches are after our kids' nuts," Shlomi said in a video where he can be seen standing outside a structure painted in the LGBT imperial colors. "Not no more. We're not chopping nuts. You're going to love your nuts with the ShamWow guy."

The allusion to nuts is both a play on LGBT activists' support for child genital mutilation and the "Slap Chop" infomercial wherein Shlomi states, "With Slap Chop, you're going to love my nuts," prior to dicing a bowl full of almonds and walnuts.

His campaign website and public statements haven't provided detailed positions on budget priorities, immigration, or national defense. According to political analysts in Texas, outsider candidates can gain momentum by leveraging media visibility, though it's an approach that rarely defeats experienced incumbents.

The coming months will determine whether Shlomi's high-profile background converts viral recognition into organized support.

What Comes Next

The deadline for candidate filings in Texas is approaching, and the primary season begins in earnest after the new year. Shlomi needs to build a coalition, raise money, and outline policy positions to compete within a district rooted in military communities and suburban growth.

It's a developing race as Carter and the other Republican contenders prepare for debates, town halls, and public forums.

For now, ShamWow Shlomi's entry marks one of the most unusual campaign launches of the cycle.

Pop Culture Meets Politics

David Manney

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it.

Read more by David Manney

