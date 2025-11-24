Jasmine Crockett Makes Announcement About Potential Senate Run

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) is seriously weighing a bid for one of Texas' Senate seats. If that’s not funny enough for you, get this: she claims her internal polling suggests she might have a shot. During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Crockett revealed she is weighing her options and will make a decision by Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

“So you are, we’re told, weighing a decision on whether to jump into this Texas Senate race challenging Republican Senator John Cornyn for his seat, although it’s unclear that Cornyn will survive a Republican primary,” Jake Tapper asked.

“I am still thinking about running,” Crockett replied. “We did get our polling back. So we are moving on to the next phase to determine whether or not this is— would make sense in the moment and if the infrastructure can be built out in the way that I see it being necessary to actually be able to win, as well as we are continuing to look at the polling on the other side.”

Crockett seems to think that Republicans in Texas are extremely divided, and that is something she can capitalize on.

Listen, they are in a civil war right now on the Republican side as it relates to who will become their nominee. John Cornyn has served the state of Texas for decades at this point in time in some capacity. And, right now, I don’t know if he’s MAGA enough to make it through his primary. But we are evaluating all things and seeing what it would look like to put together a team. And we will make a final decision by Thanksgiving on whether or not we’re going to ultimately move forward.

Democrats have been salivating over the idea of turning Texas blue. Crockett will have no problem building a statewide campaign infrastructure, and her national profile will be a decent starting point for fundraising.

Advertisement

Recommended: Slotkin Told Our Troops to Defy Trump — Now She's Backpedaling

Tapper asked more about the numbers, trying to get a sense of the matchup. “What did the polling information that you got back show? I mean, is it a calculation of whether or not you’re going to be facing Cornyn, who might have more appeal to moderates in your state, centrists in your state, as opposed to a more MAGA candidate who potentially defeats Cornyn in the primary that you might or any Democrat might have a better chance against?”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton officially entered the Senate race this month, and Crockett clearly believes that he’s the candidate she has the best chance of beating.

I will tell you this, that, head to head, we are doing really well against Paxton. I will say that. I will also tell you that we are actually within the margin of error as it relates to John Cornyn. So, to be perfectly honest, the only reason that I’m continuing to consider whether or not I do this is because my polling says I can win. That is the bottom line. But, at the end of the day, a poll is a poll. And so you need to actually be able to execute on that. So, whether it’s Cornyn or whether it’s Paxton, we feel confident that we can get this done. The thing is, we obviously would prefer to have Paxton.

Advertisement

Tapper summed it up. “Right. He will be easier to beat.”

🚨BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett says she’ll announce if she’s running for U.S. Senate in Texas by THANKSGIVING.



Internal polling puts her within striking distance of the GOP nominee, John Cornyn, or his primary challenger, Ken Paxton. LFG! pic.twitter.com/RNCepvTxOl — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 24, 2025

I’d love to see Crockett’s polling data because the numbers tell a stark story: Donald Trump carried Texas by 14 points in 2024, more than doubling his 2020 margin. In a state where Republicans dominate statewide races, the idea that Crockett could be genuinely competitive requires suspension of disbelief.

<p>Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. <a href="">Become a VIP member today</a>—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more. </p>





<p><a href="">Use code FIGHT for 60% off</a>. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!</p>







