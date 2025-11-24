Almost 30 Shot in Chicago This Weekend

Three people are dead, and 26 more were injured in shootings in the Democrat-run Windy City this weekend. Yet state and local authorities are much more concerned about ICE arresting illegal aliens than about the sky-high crime rate.

CBS Chicago posted the most recent tally as of Monday morning, which was 29 shooting victims this weekend, three of them fatal. The victims ranged in age from a very young 13 to 65. The youngest fatality was a 14-year-old, and the number of deaths could go higher, as multiple individuals were reported in a serious or critical condition by the time they reached hospitals.

The biggest shooting appears to have been the one that made headlines from the popular Loop area of Chicago following Christmas season festivities, which left more than half a dozen teenagers injured.

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Chicago ended in tragedy after seven 13-to-17-year-olds were shot. Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has been wasting time, resources, and effort on protecting illegal aliens, admitted that there is a threat this holiday season of attempted “teen takeovers.” ABC7 staff heard the shots from the State Street studio. Obviously, large crowds are expected in downtown Chicago this holiday season, making the potential impact of shootings much greater.

A separate incident that same night claimed the life of the 14-year-old boy. At the same time, an 18-year-old man was seriously injured, and it is not clear if he will survive. Ironically, Mayor Johnson, who loves to bash law enforcement, promised after that shooting, “we will have a strong police presence. We'll have stronger control over how traffic flows.”

CBS Chicago provided details on the other weekend shootings, including the following:

A 32-year-old woman who was standing nearby at the gas station was hit in the arm. She was treated by the fire crews and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and later died… At 1:18 a.m. in the 800 block of North Waller Avenue, two women, 21 and 23, were standing on the sidewalk when a white sedan approached, a suspect stepped out of the vehicle, and fired gunshots towards the victims before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene. The 21-year-old was hit in the head and armpit. She was treated by fire crews and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition… At 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard, two men, 23 and 33, were inside a vehicle traveling when they saw an unknown man on the street pull out a gun and shoot at them. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The 33-year-old was hit multiple times in his body and died at the hospital.

Chicago has tight gun control, which just means that only the worst criminals have firearms. In fact, Chicagoans have a one in 15 chance of getting shot by the time they’re 40 years old.

Democrat policies drive crime and endanger lives. And Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Johnson hate ICE and don’t want National Guard troops. They’d rather allow teenagers to be murdered every weekend.

