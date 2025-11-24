Blagojevich Makes Explosive Claims About the Obamas

I’ve written a few books about Barack Obama, so when there’s new dirt on him, it’s impossible for me not to report it. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has made explosive allegations about Obama’s ethics and character during his time in Illinois politics, claims that are impossible to ignore.

Blagojevich, who took the fall for Obama’s Senate-seat-for-sale scandal and served eight years in federal prison for it before President Donald Trump pardoned him, pulled no punches when discussing his former political ally.

Blagojevich painted Obama as a calculating, self-serving politician who wasn’t quite the ethical paragon he portrayed himself to be. "He's one of the more selfish people in politics on a one-on-one level," Blagojevich said, "and he's not pure like the driven snow in the sense of his ethics or morality." The former governor described Obama as "kind of cold and impersonal, but okay," and admitted he was initially happy to be helpful to the rising political star.

But the real bombshells came when Blagojevich discussed Michelle Obama's corrupt job hunt. According to Blagojevich, as soon as Barack Obama won his Senate race in 2004, Michelle felt entitled to get a high-paying patronage position somewhere. "I was asked to make a phone call on behalf of Michelle Obama 'cause as soon as he won the Senate race, she wanted a job either at Northwestern University or the University of Chicago Hospitals for two to $300,000 a year, the wife of the new senator," Blagojevich revealed.

"Northwestern was willing to pay $200,000 to hire her. This is the wife of the new U.S. senator,” and obviously the position would bode well for any institution due to the potential for more federal money, he explained. Blagojevich noted that Michelle Obama ultimately got a better offer. "They got a better offer at the University of Chicago, which is in Hyde Park, where they're from, $300,000, and she ended up working there," he said. Blagojevich made the requested phone call, though he downplayed his role. "She didn't get it 'cause of me, but it didn't hurt to have the governor call."

Blagojevich also detailed the Obamas' real estate dealings with controversial Chicago developer Tony Rezko, who had been helpful to both. "Tony Rezko's the guy who bought this lot next to Obama's home," Blagojevich noted. He described how the Obamas purchased a mansion in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood after Barack became a senator. "The Obamas bought this mansion. Now that he's the new senator, the first thing they do is buy a mansion," he said. "They could only afford $750,000, so they purchased the lot with the house on it—the mansion on it—but they couldn't afford the adjoining lot, so they asked Resko to buy it for him, and he did."

What particularly galled Blagojevich was how Obama treated Rezko once the real estate developer became a political liability. "Rezko was really helpful, really helpful to Obama," he emphasized, explaining that when investigations heated up involving fundraising with Rezko as part of it, "Obama just ran from him, did nothing to help him, and pretends like he never knew him."

The former governor also claimed that Obama and his team manipulated media coverage to protect Obama’s campaign. "When he started rising, Axelrod, David, who used to work for me and then went on to Obama, I knew what they were doing. They were, for political reasons, influencing the media to pretty much Tony-me up more than Obama," Blagojevich alleged. "I was more Tony'd up. But Obama knew him and loved him longer, and Tony had done more for Obama over the years than he did for me." According to Blagojevich, "politically and in the media, the media just conveniently ignored Resko's relationship to Obama. They would give it very little coverage."

Blagojevich paints a picture of the Obamas we’ve seen many times before: rampant corruption that the media ignored and covered up. Something tells me you won’t hear about this at all from the mainstream media.

