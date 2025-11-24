Scott Adams Drops a Trump Story You Won’t Forget

Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert comic strip, recently shared an extraordinary personal story that reveals a side of Donald Trump most people never see and the left certainly doesn’t want to acknowledge. Adams recounted sitting at home in his La-Z-Boy chair, watching a video of Trump just after he met with Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office. As he listened to Trump on his phone, the call came: the president himself was calling Adams from West Palm Beach.

"Yes, the president called me while I was watching the president on TV," Adams said, as if stunned by the surreal nature of it all. Trump called to check on how Adams was doing with his medical situation.

Adams emphasized how unbelievable this was, saying, "You cannot get used to that. There’s no way your brain can actually process it, that you’re sitting at home, you’re literally watching the most powerful, in my opinion, and successful president in the history of all humankind... And then the real one calls me while I’m sitting there." He was dumbfounded, stating plainly, "It’s just mind-blowing."

Not only did Trump call him once, but he called twice. Adams admitted he missed the first call but made sure to return it.

And the affection and concern from Trump didn’t stop there. Dr. Mehmet Oz also called Adams to check on him, ensuring Adams was receiving quality healthcare.

Adams acknowledged that some might accuse him of leveraging his connections for special treatment, but he dismissed those suspicions: "I’m not aware of any special things outside of the boundaries of my healthcare that I’m getting. But I’m definitely getting the, getting a good version of it."

🚨NEW: @ScottAdamsSays reveals Trump & Dr. Oz both called to check in on him yesterday🤯



"Trump called just to make sure I was doing okay and I was getting the help I needed for my medical situation. He followed up. My God."



"I will never get used to that! There's no way your… pic.twitter.com/UyWVvW7kPb — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 22, 2025

The reason I’m sharing this story, of course, is because it paints Trump not as the caricature the left enjoys portraying but as a deeply engaged and caring individual, especially toward those loyal to him. From Adams' account, Trump is someone who personally follows up. This story reveals a side of Trump both extraordinary and personal, a side that clashes with the popular narrative but one that Adams insists is real.

Adams revealed earlier this year that he was battling metastatic prostate cancer and had a prognosis of just months to live.

"I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I've had it longer than he's had it — well, longer than he's admitted having it," Adams said. "I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer."

Thankfully, his fight has continued longer than his prediction.

Ultimately, Adams' story isn’t just about a phone call. It’s about witnessing America's most powerful man as a real person who reaches out in moments of human need—something most Americans don’t get to see, and the political left certainly doesn’t want to admit.

