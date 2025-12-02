Ellen DeGeneres Leaving UK to Return to U.S. After Fleeing From Trump

Former talk show host and comedienne Ellen DeGeneres and her “wife” Portia de Rossi have had enough of the United Kingdom and reportedly plan to head back to the good old U.S. of A., just months after fleeing the country to get away from President Donald Trump. However, they claim they’re returning to California to avoid the super-chilly temperatures of the Cotswold region of Britain. In other words, America’s climate beats the dreary atmosphere of the UK, and the celebrity couple miss it so badly they’re willing to put up with a few months of President Trump.

Everybody has a price, right? Apparently, feeling physically uncomfortable is all it takes to make Ellen come crawling back. These folks refuse to commit to their own causes. They show no principles they’re willing to suffer for. Their actions say that rich and famous celebrities often perform for the public on social or political issues they claim to care about so they can look good, but when the rubber meets the road, they fold like a first-time poker player against Kenny Rogers.

DeGeneres has stated she plans to live in the UK until Trump leaves office; however, reports say she’s been telling her friends she wants to come back to Los Angeles for the winter. “She’s been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can’t take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again. They will be here for the holidays and longer by the sound of it,” sources told the Daily Mail.

The source added, “Ellen made it very clear they’re coming back to California sooner rather than later. They miss the warm weather and their friends.” It’s easy to talk a big game, but actually putting your money where your mouth is proves a totally different story. Anyone can spout off on social media or in interviews about how she's going to leave the country until Trump’s final curtain call at the White House. But doing it — and sticking with it — demands a kind of willpower most liberal actors don’t seem to possess.

DeGeneres has been selling off huge chunks of her U.S. property. She sold her home in Montecito, California, for $29.9 million. She put another property up for sale for the very low, very affordable price of $5 million. Pocket change, right? Strangely, DeGeneres and Portia even sold off the first house they moved into after fleeing across the pond to Britain.

The former talk show host watched her career implode in 2021 as horrendous ratings and accusations of creating a hostile work environment crashed down around her. Honestly, it’s amazing the show lasted until then. Ratings had been falling steadily for years. When the accusations of workplace misconduct surfaced, they drove the final nail into the coffin. Things got so bad that one of DeGeneres’ former employees even accused her of “turning our traumas into a joke.”

That’s not exactly the kind of legacy you want to leave behind. No wonder she left America. I don’t know that I’d show my face after that either. Apparently, being cold is worse than public humiliation and being a bad person, which is why she's on her way back to California. I'm sure the locals will be just thrilled to have her back.

