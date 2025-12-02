Is Ireland About to Erupt Into a Civil War Over ‘Illegal Immigration’?

Official details surrounding the alleged rape of a 10-year-old Irish girl by a 26-year-old “asylum seeker” are murky due to a system that protects not only the victim, but also the alleged predator.

Advertisement

As the Irish Times reports, police “have been unable to speak to a 10-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted in west Dublin last month, ‘due to medical advice,’ a court has heard.”

On top of that, the alleged perpetrator in the case “cannot be identified due to the nature of the charge.” The unidentified man is accused of sexual assault of the girl on Oct. 20, 2025, “after the girl went missing from care.”

It has been reported that the young girl was under the care of Tusla, Ireland’s Child and Family Agency. She had gone missing during a supervised field trip to the city center before the assault occurred somewhere near the Citywest Hotel in Dublin, one of the facilities used to house asylum seekers.

Most of the details in the case that have been officially revealed are procedural ones, like court dates, sanity tests for the accused, and physical and mental health assessments for the victim.

The public reaction to the rape, however, provides a little more context, given that the Irish citizenry is reacting to what they know even if authorities aren’t releasing confirmed details.

Within 48 hours of the crime and for several nights, violent protests flared up around the City West Hotel, which is a large former hotel that has been transformed into a migrant center housing 2,000 illegal migrants.

Fox News reported that the perpetrator is “an illegal migrant — who had deportation orders standing against him — is accused of attacking the girl.” According to that report, police said their officers who responded to the situation were attacked as “they tried to cordon off the building” and protect the migrants inside. Roughly 300 officers responded.

Advertisement

Protesters waved green, white, and orange Irish national flags. Some chanted, "Get them out, get them out," which Fox News reported was centered on the shelter’s residents. The protesters threw empty glass bottles and bricks. They discharged fireworks. They pointed lasers into the cockpit of a police helicopter. And two protesters on horseback tried to breach the police line.

The local police commissioner, Justin Kelly, apparently unaware that the American media redefined what a “peaceful protest” is during the Black Lives Matter unrest in America in 2020, said, "This was obviously not a peaceful protest…The actions this evening can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence against Gardaí (Irish police)."

The Irish news media has reported that the suspect in the rape case arrived in Ireland six years ago from Africa. He failed his application to the European Union (EU) for international protection in 2024 and was ordered to be deported in March.

Against this backdrop, a group calling itself the “New Republican Movement” has popped up with a foreboding video it posted online, calling out those in power in Ireland who they accuse of facilitating mass immigration and indoctrination of children in schools.

A "New Republican Movement" has sprung up in Ireland.



Armed and with a new mission, to protect the nation from the migrant invasion, taking on the traitors in power. pic.twitter.com/UrCSP34WmB — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) December 1, 2025

The video features three armed hooded and masked men, all in black, in front of the Irish national flag. It’s 55 seconds long and is said to have been recorded in Newry, Northern Ireland. Reading from a script, the seated man says:

Advertisement

To the people of Newry, Mourne and Down, we, the New Republican Movement, have watched your councillors, MLAs (Member of the Legislative Assembly) over the past 12 months. The level of disrespect shown to the people who put you into power — this cannot be ignored any longer. We are proud men of Ireland. We are patriots. Your policies and decision-making regarding flooding our communities with undocumented, military-aged men is not acceptable. We will not sit back any longer and watch our culture and religion be destroyed by the people we put in power. Also, the sexual indoctrination of our children, in schools, has not gone unnoticed either. The New Republican Movement will take immediate action against anyone who threatens our ways of life and the safety of our women and children.

Anyone who is familiar with Irish history and Irish politics has been waiting for something like this ever since the global invasion of illegal immigrants from the Third World accelerated in recent years, along with so many high-profile instances of those same immigrants committing horrendous crimes against innocent, legal citizens.

Content Warning⚠️

Distressing footage



A new arrival in Ireland 🇮🇪 yesterday attacked a woman. Luckily a brave local intervened and dealt with it.



THIS IS THE REALITY OF MASS IMM!GRATION.

R-PE & SA HAS SKYROCKETED



Thank god that man intervened🙏 pic.twitter.com/6uRBnbyr0T — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) October 28, 2024

On the one hand, this appears to be exactly what you think it is, but on the other, it’s something a little different, too. And that’s not good for Ireland.

Advertisement

A Little Irish History

One of Ireland’s leading political parties is Sinn Fein. Some of its members have been as responsible as any for the policies and the actions that have led to the immigration mess in a country whose economy is heavily reliant on the preservation of the welcoming Irish culture and related safety for tourism. If you’re Irish and you see the rise of illegal migration and all the problems that go with it, you know who to thank.

That said, Sinn Féin was founded in 1905 with strong ties to Irish republicanism, and it evolved over the decades, maintaining those ties through the Irish Civil War in the 1920s, numerous other major political developments that came later, and into “The Troubles” of the 1970s.

For better or worse, Sinn Féin has often been described as the “political arm” of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), which was last most active in terms of violence in the 1970s and 1980s, though the related tensions have never fully subsided.

The Republicans and Sinn Féin have long shared one major, common cause; opposition to British rule and advocacy for one unified, independent Ireland. Going back to well before the Great Famine, during which the Irish blame the British for killing one million Irish by starvation, the hatred has run deep. Once you start reading about Irish history, you find that the Irish’s animosity towards Great Britain over centuries is a constant.

Through politics, diplomacy, and other means, the political violence has largely been quelled. Since the 1970s, Sinn Féin has moved further and further to the left. While it is republican, it’s heavily socialist.

Advertisement

As a result, you have politicians from Sinn Féin and other parties who’ve ushered in this era of illegal migration. The globalist woke agenda has come before all else, and Irish citizens have not been happy about it.

Since I’m not on the ground in Ireland, I can’t provide better observations on this, other than to say that those common IRA fighters from the 1970s who are still alive are old. They are not the ones who will regroup and mobilize against what they perceive as a new threat: an influx of non-Irish asylum seekers, some of whom are violent in their own right.

For some, they will not go against the tribe, in the sense that Sinn Féin and the Republicans have long been politically aligned.

But regular Irish people—especially younger Irish people—are angry. For them, while they may not like the British, the real problem is right in their town, on their street, forcing them to keep their wives and children from leaving home unaccompanied for their own safety.

Enter a generation of young men, and probably more than a few young women, who may now have been radicalized by the illegal invasion we’re all witnessing. And it’s not like they don’t know what to do.

These are people who’ve grown up on the stories. A relative, a friend of the family, someone who was an active Republican. They’ve heard the stories. They’ve been conditioned to fight, and even sacrifice for country, for culture, and for family. That part was baked in a long time ago for some.

Now they see a different enemy, and it’s one that doesn’t play by the same rules as anyone else.

Advertisement

This could be as much a generational thing as anything else. If the old guard won’t deal with the problem, a younger generation appears to have decided it will create a new form of republicanism for these times. That could be what we’re seeing now.

Organized vigilantism across a younger generation appears to be attempting to fill a void that the Irish citizens had hoped the government would handle, or law enforcement would handle, or even that the former Republicans might address.

One thing that cannot be mistaken: Once the Irish feel that they are pushed this far, they don’t bluff.

With the start of the Christmas season, PJ Media VIP's Black Friday sale is back! From now through Monday evening at 11:59 p.m., get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! PJ Media’s VIP memberships give you the best way to arm yourself with some great arguments if you find yourself in a friendly debate with your leftist coworker or brother-in-law this holiday season. Join the fight! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Right now, if you join PJ Media VIP Platinum, you will be entered for a chance to win one of five Lifetime Platinum memberships. That's right – five lucky winners will receive VIP Platinum access FOR LIFE.