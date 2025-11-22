Far-Left Senator Finds a Brand-New Reason to Be Enraged at Trump

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Climate Hoax) is enraged at President Donald Trump and his administration, but not for the usual Orange-Man-Bad-is-a-fascist-who-is-taking-away-Our-Democracy reasons. No, Whitehouse deserves credit for originality: he has found an entirely new reason to hate Trump, blazing trails for his fellow leftists. The man is that rarest of things among politicians, particularly leftist ones: an innovator.

Fox News reported Friday that the selfless public servant Whitehouse “spoke at a press conference on the House side of the Capitol Thursday with the blessing of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.” The indignant solon “publicly complained the Trump administration would not fund or support his junket to the COP30 climate change conference in Belém, Brazil this week.”

Never fear, however: despite the White House’s refusal to foot the bill for his junket, Whitehouse found a way to make the taxpayers pay for it anyway. Whitehouse “said that without support from Secretary Marco Rubio's State Department, he relied on a House of Representatives ‘energy and environment coalition’ to facilitate his travel.”

Still, the shame of it all stung Whitehouse, and he wanted the world to know just how painful it was. The aggrieved statesman “held up his COP30 badge and lamented that it did not label him a representative of the ‘United States of America’ but instead ‘Global Legislators Organization for a Balanced Environment: GLOBE.’"

Warming (like the globe itself in his fantasies, heating up at the hands of venal human beings operating internal combustion engines) to his theme, Whitehouse lamented the “failure of the United States to be present." He cried: "For the first time in history that I'm aware of, the State Department refused to support or facilitate my travel or my credentialing. My credentials don't say United States of America."

Explaining “that it is typically State Department or executive branch protocol to support ‘CODELs’ or congressional delegations,” Whitehouse sobbed that “the State Department refused to support this — that’s how bad the Trump administration has become."

Oh horror! Oh shame! As is so often the case these days, however, the Trump White House declined to be demonized. White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said: "Sadly, Senator Whitehouse has fallen victim to the biggest scam of the century: the Green New Scam. The senator can foolishly spend time and money attending this radical ‘climate’ conference, but the Trump administration refuses to waste taxpayer dollars."

That jab would have been a bit more effective if the House hadn’t ended up funding Whitehouse’s junket, but it was still a small victory that the senator was unable to present himself as an official representative of the United States of America at his confab of fantasists, Marxists, and opportunists.

Whitehouse is, as his democratic socialist friends would say, on the wrong side of history. The climate change hoax appears to have crested and gone into decline. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that “only 53 countries are sending their leaders” to the COP30 conference in the Brazilian rainforest to hobnob with Sheldon Whitehouse and other leftist elitists. This is “short of the roughly 80 that were in Baku, Azerbaijan, last year and 150 in Dubai the year before.”

Daniel Turner of Power The Future, “a Virginia group that focuses on energy policy advocacy geared toward industry effects on workers and rural communities,” skewered Whitehouse for clinging to this aging hoax: "It was bad enough,” said Turner, “that while the nation was reeling from the Democrats' government shutdown, Senator Whitehouse took a tropical vacation and praised the communist Chinese.”

Turner was referring to “a Fox Business segment in which Whitehouse filmed himself at COP30 lamenting his lonely official presence, and saying how large the Chinese official ‘pavilion’ was.” Hmm, now, why might that be? Could it have anything to do with the Communist Chinese standing to be the primary beneficiary of the West’s economic suicide in a vain effort to prevent the sun from warming the Earth?

"I will never,” Turner continued, “kiss the boots of the Communist Chinese that use slave and child labor to build crappy wind and solar which drives up the price of American electricity.” He added that Whitehouse’s focus on this non-issue indicated how "out of touch 'blue-blood, Whites-Only-Country-Club Whitehouse’ is." In that, Turner was referring to Whitehouse’s refusal to apologize for his membership in a whites-only club (yes, such things apparently still exist) in Rhode Island, or to quit the club.

Whitehouse isn’t going to apologize for using our money to jet off to COP30, either. Instead, he’ll keep raging at Trump for refusing to render due obeisance to the climate cult. Out of touch, indeed.

