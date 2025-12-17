House Passes Anti-Trans-ing ‘Protect Children’s Innocence’ Act

Catherine Salgado | 8:30 PM on December 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to consolidate protections for children and penalize medical professionals who push harmful “transgender treatments.”

Advertisement

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) confirmed Wednesday that the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” passed the House. Children’s advocate groups are already celebrating the vote as a win for America’s kids.

Greene said three Democrats voted for the act: Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Don Davis (D-N.C.), and Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas). She also accused four Republicans of voting against the legislation: Reps. Gabe Evans (R-Colo.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), and Mike Kennedy (R-Utah).

Gays Against Groomers was thrilled by the news:

Both parents of children under 18 and doctors who obtain so-called transgender treatments and surgeries for minors could be held criminally liable under the act. But it now faces the hurdle of the much less conservative Senate.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Leftists Ruin Christmas Because Their Ideology Is Their Religion

Libs of TikTok was another account celebrating the act’s passage:

The bill’s text describes it as aiming to “amend section 116 of title 18, United States Code, with respect to genital and bodily mutilation and chemical castration of minors.”

In November, the Trump-Kennedy Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a study exposing the longterm harms of “sex-rejecting” transgender drugs and surgeries. HHS identified the following potential injuries resulting from “treatments” to create the illusion of sex alteration:

The risks of pediatric medical transition include infertility/sterility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density accrual, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications, and regret... WPATH suppressed systematic reviews its leaders believed would undermine its favored treatment approach.

Advertisement

The latter sentence refers to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, on whose recommendations woke American doctors' trans "treatments" are based. Chemical and surgical mutilation has become a lucrative industry worth many millions of dollars, but no doctors should make a profit off chopping up a child to achieve the impossible (sex transition).

The Trump administration has already taken action to ban puberty blockers and surgeries for minors, but this bill could solidify the executive order’s requirements as official federal law, and prescribe the specific penalties. It remains to be seen if it can pass the Senate, but the passage of the bill in the House is certainly a step in the right direction toward protecting our children from transgender ideology for years to come.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and cultural analysis. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

HEALTHCARE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER

Recommended

Is Brown University Protecting a Suspect in the Campus Shooting? Matt Margolis
Rachel Maddow Claims She's Catholic Again; Catholic Leaders Respond Michael Cantrell
Trump Adds Captions to Presidential Portraits and — Well, You Just Have to See Them Robert Spencer
Trump’s Pressure Campaign and Maduro’s Fury David Manney
This AI Keeps Getting Dumb and Dumber, and I've Got the Receipts Stephen Green
House Dems Prove Once Again That They Sure Do Love Narco-Terrorists Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 2
What 'Queer' Really Means and Other Gen-Z Language Mysteries
Support Conservative Hollywood: Two New Films Set to Release
Advertisement