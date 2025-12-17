House Passes Anti-Trans-ing ‘Protect Children’s Innocence’ Act

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to consolidate protections for children and penalize medical professionals who push harmful “transgender treatments.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) confirmed Wednesday that the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” passed the House. Children’s advocate groups are already celebrating the vote as a win for America’s kids.

Greene said three Democrats voted for the act: Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Don Davis (D-N.C.), and Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas). She also accused four Republicans of voting against the legislation: Reps. Gabe Evans (R-Colo.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), and Mike Kennedy (R-Utah).

Gays Against Groomers was thrilled by the news:

🚨 BREAKING: HOUSE PASSES THE PROTECT CHILDREN'S INNOCENCE ACT!



This bill creates new federal crimes that carry up to 10 years in prison for doctors performing transgender surgeries on minors, while also making it a crime to prescribe chemical castration drugs (aka puberty… pic.twitter.com/Znj5qDiWW2 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) December 18, 2025

Both parents of children under 18 and doctors who obtain so-called transgender treatments and surgeries for minors could be held criminally liable under the act. But it now faces the hurdle of the much less conservative Senate.

Libs of TikTok was another account celebrating the act’s passage:

BREAKING: The U.S. House just PASSED the Protect Children's Innocence Act with a vote of 216-211.



This bill makes it a FELONY to perform genital mutilation surgeries or provide puberty blockers and hormone therapy to minors. pic.twitter.com/9hRV234Kil — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 18, 2025

The bill’s text describes it as aiming to “amend section 116 of title 18, United States Code, with respect to genital and bodily mutilation and chemical castration of minors.”

In November, the Trump-Kennedy Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a study exposing the longterm harms of “sex-rejecting” transgender drugs and surgeries. HHS identified the following potential injuries resulting from “treatments” to create the illusion of sex alteration:

The risks of pediatric medical transition include infertility/sterility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density accrual, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications, and regret... WPATH suppressed systematic reviews its leaders believed would undermine its favored treatment approach.

The latter sentence refers to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, on whose recommendations woke American doctors' trans "treatments" are based. Chemical and surgical mutilation has become a lucrative industry worth many millions of dollars, but no doctors should make a profit off chopping up a child to achieve the impossible (sex transition).

The Trump administration has already taken action to ban puberty blockers and surgeries for minors, but this bill could solidify the executive order’s requirements as official federal law, and prescribe the specific penalties. It remains to be seen if it can pass the Senate, but the passage of the bill in the House is certainly a step in the right direction toward protecting our children from transgender ideology for years to come.

