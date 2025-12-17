BREAKING: Police Search for TWO Persons of Interest in Brown University Shooting

As the search for the Brown University shooter who killed two students and injured multiple others drags on, police are now searching for a second person of interest in connection with the shooting.

Fox News reported Wednesday that the “mystery deepens” as police continue to insist they have no identity for a potential suspect. Now, Providence Police are asking for help with an individual "in proximity of the person of interest," as seen below.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying and speaking to the individual shown in these photos who was in proximity of the person of interest.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the tip line at 401-272-3121. pic.twitter.com/DJ26rruuc9 — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 17, 2025

The police also shared "enhanced video" online of the Brown University "person of interest." Those with any information can contact the tip line and use the official FBI reporting platform. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is involved in the local investigation, too.

ENHANCED VIDEO: We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident.



Please share widely and contact the official tip line if you have… pic.twitter.com/mewBSflOiO — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 16, 2025

One of the controversies of the investigation is how comparatively little surveillance footage seems to have been unearthed.

Students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov were killed in the Saturday shooting, with reports indicating that Ella was the primary target.

Speculation has, of course, been running rampant across the Internet as the manhunt is on its fifth day without any clear information released on the gunman. Some have pointed to the fact that Brown University wiped pages related to “Palestinian refugee” student Mustapha Kharbouch, but there is no clear evidence as to whether he was either the shooter or the second person of interest in the shooting. It is not clear if the authorities have made meaningful progress on the case at all.

