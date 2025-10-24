The Morning Briefing: Anti-Capitalism Progs Are Raking in the Money on the Dem Side

Top O' the Briefing

While I can't speak to what goes on in other countries, I do know that there are a lot of people in the United States who hate capitalism yet somehow seem to be swimming in money. Most of Academia fits that description. Heck, a good portion of the kajillionaires in the entertainment industry kvetch about capitalism while taking quick trips to the French Riviera after they've had a bad weekend.

As we are all painfully aware, the Democrats are finally openly embracing the socialism that they've had incubating in their dark little hearts for a long time. The ascendant progressive Left is decidedly anti-capitalism, loudly railing against the evil rich whenever they can. They're also killing it when it comes to the money that's flowing in the Democratic Party these days.

We've read a lot lately about fundraising struggles among the Dems, but they're not all struggling. This is from Rick:

"The Democratic National Committee has raised $99 million so far this year, not even close to the hundreds of millions of dollars it has been accustomed to raising in recent years," writes The Free Press's Gabe Kaminsky. It's not just the DNC that's being shunned. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the second-ranking Democrat in government, raised just $134,000 during the same reporting period. Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) raised $4.4 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. According to the most recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, her cash on hand now totals $11.8 million. That cash is going to come in handy when she challenges Schumer for his Senate seat in 2026.

That would be the same Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who's been out traipsing about the country with commie Bernie Sanders on the "Fight Oligarchy" tour. It would appear that Squeaky won.

Rick reports that other progs are raking it in as well, including Jasmine "F-Bomb" Crockett, the country day academy-educated chick who's totally down with the struggle. The radical, "We Hate the Rich" kids over in Dem Land seem to know an awful lot of rich people. AOC didn't amass an almost $12 million war chest getting three-dollar donations from constituents in her Congressional district.

Hypocrisy in politics is nothing new, but the way the Democrats continually make the monster bigger never ceases to amaze. In the current battle for whatever passes for a soul in the Democratic Party, the anti-capitalism youth movement may leapfrog the establishment because it's tapped into a revenue stream that the elders of the village don't have access to. I mean, from the outside, it's rather amusing until you ponder the long-term ramifications of the Dems finally being openly socialist. Heaven help the country if they ever get control of Congress and the White House again.

In the short term, I can't see how lurching to whacked-out Left helps the Democrats win back the normal people they've been alienating. It's highly unlikely that flyover country independents and moderate Democrats have just been hanging around and waiting for a heavy dose of socialism.

I do hope the infighting on that side keeps going on for a while. I like free entertainment.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Thursday was the 100th anniversary of Johnny Carson's birth, so I've added several videos to todays Kruiser Kabana section. The first is his monologue from the last 90-minute show he did. I followed that with interviews from my three favorite regular guests: Don Rickles, Jonathan Winters, and Rodney Dangerfield. If you don't always scroll to the end, I encourage you to do so today. You'll have fun. I also recorded a "Beyond the Briefing" video about Carson's birthday, but I did it later in the day and it couldn't get produced in time to make this morning's Briefing. It'll be posted later today.

PJ Media

Me. Dems Are Mad About Trump's Ballroom Because They're Miserable Scolds Who Hate Fun

The Democrats’ Civil War Is Funded by Fantasies

Illegal Alien Released Under Biden Caused Deadly Crash

‘Who Wants to Tell Them?’ MSNBC Blames Sexism for Spanberger’s Struggles

LOCK HER UP! Letitia James Launches Portal to Dox ICE Agents

Meet the Illegal Alien Criminals Whose Arrest Triggered New York Dems

She's always been a loon. Candace Owens Goes Bat-Poop Nuts, Accuses Trump of Killing Charlie Kirk

Hakeem Jeffries Vows to Criminalize White House Ballroom Donors

They Just Can’t Help It: Now a Dem Makes a Throat-Slashing Gesture

JD Vance Responds to Vile Comments About the Second Lady

DOJ Reaches Agreement With University of Virginia on Discriminatory Practices

I thought she was Irish now. Rosie O'Donnell's Call for 'Economic Blackout Protest' Backfires in a Huge Way

Trump ‘White House Timeline’ Hits Back on Renovation Attacks, and It’s Glorious

Pakistan: Christian Pastor Wrongly Imprisoned for Blasphemy Dies After 13 Years in Jail

Disgraceful Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Is Trying to ‘Unmask’ Federal Agents

The Slippery Slope: College NIL, Ohio High Schools, and the Integrity of Sport

Louvre Heist Encapsulates a Western Culture That Will Not Defend Itself

Illegal Immigrant’s TikTok Plot Shows How Social Media Turns Dangerous for ICE Agents

NAMIC’s Climate Confusion: How the Insurance Industry Got Caught in the ESG Trap

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent

Chuck Schumer Is About to Be Taken Behind the Barn Over This Tweet

Also Schlichter. Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026

Eric Adams Endorses Andrew Cuomo

Netflix Doc Takes Aim at Stand-Your-Ground Law, But Misses the Mark

Church of Latter Day Saints Says Its Properties Are Still 'Gun-Free Zones'

NRA: Virginia Governor's Race Should Be Referendum on Second Amendment

Another one bites the dust. UVA Makes a Deal with the Trump Administration

Playing Mind Games With Maduro

Sleazy, Unethical Journalists Ask: Why Doesn’t Anyone Trust the Media?

Report: Democrats in One Blue State Push Back Against Redistricting Demands From Hakeem Jeffries

Schiff Isn't Going to Like This: Todd Blanche Pours Cold Water Over New Report About DOJ Case

Revealed: New Memo Shows DOJ Spying on GOP Senators Went All the Way to the Top

Rocky Rescue: Firefighters Save Puppy Perilously Pressed Between Boulders in California (WATCH)

It's the Sanders' Shockeroo ... Bernie Toasts Trump’s Wall Wins with a Snarky Nod to Sanity

Oops: Democrats Use Picture of the East Wing of Buckingham Palace to Mourn

VIP

VodkaPundit. Thursday Essay: You Only Think the 'Trans' Crisis Is Over

Mamdani Supports Two Jihads, Not Just One

Monetizing Crime: Illegal Who Rammed Feds Is a TikToker Who Films ICE Arrests

It’s Amazing What Happens When Democrats Act Like Grown-Ups

The Hidden Toll of Wind Turbines on Raptors

The Price of Survival: Gaza’s Reconstruction in a World That Won’t Pay

The Great Replacement Chronicles: ‘Migrant Myth Busters’

Zohran Mamdani Isn’t the Problem

What Happens in Bangkok Stays in Bangkok, Until the Authorities Stage a Raid For a Photo Op

Around the Interwebz

Michael B. Jordan In Early Talks To Star In ‘Miami Vice’ Movie At Universal – The Dish

California startup to demonstrate space weapon on its own dime

11 Real Words That Sound Totally Fake

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/23/25

GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2025- SUNDAY OCTOBER 26, 2025

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2025



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Bloomberg Government

Secondary Print: Newsday

New Media: Frontlines

Radio: AP



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Additional Print: Bloomberg, The New York Times, Reuters

Radio: NPR



EDT

9:00 AM In Town Pool Call Time

9:35 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time





10:40 PM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

South Lawn

Open Press





SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2025



MYT

10:05 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Pre-Credentialed Media

2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Expanded Bilateral Meeting and signing with the Prime Minister of Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

3:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a signing with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

7:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a working dinner with U.S. - ASEAN Leaders

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

