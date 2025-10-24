The Morning Briefing: Anti-Capitalism Progs Are Raking in the Money on the Dem Side

Top O' the Briefing
While I can't speak to what goes on in other countries, I do know that there are a lot of people in the United States who hate capitalism yet somehow seem to be swimming in money. Most of Academia fits that description. Heck, a good portion of the kajillionaires in the entertainment industry kvetch about capitalism while taking quick trips to the French Riviera after they've had a bad weekend.
As we are all painfully aware, the Democrats are finally openly embracing the socialism that they've had incubating in their dark little hearts for a long time. The ascendant progressive Left is decidedly anti-capitalism, loudly railing against the evil rich whenever they can. They're also killing it when it comes to the money that's flowing in the Democratic Party these days.
We've read a lot lately about fundraising struggles among the Dems, but they're not all struggling. This is from Rick:
"The Democratic National Committee has raised $99 million so far this year, not even close to the hundreds of millions of dollars it has been accustomed to raising in recent years," writes The Free Press's Gabe Kaminsky.
It's not just the DNC that's being shunned. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the second-ranking Democrat in government, raised just $134,000 during the same reporting period.
Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) raised $4.4 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. According to the most recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, her cash on hand now totals $11.8 million. That cash is going to come in handy when she challenges Schumer for his Senate seat in 2026.
That would be the same Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who's been out traipsing about the country with commie Bernie Sanders on the "Fight Oligarchy" tour. It would appear that Squeaky won.
Rick reports that other progs are raking it in as well, including Jasmine "F-Bomb" Crockett, the country day academy-educated chick who's totally down with the struggle. The radical, "We Hate the Rich" kids over in Dem Land seem to know an awful lot of rich people. AOC didn't amass an almost $12 million war chest getting three-dollar donations from constituents in her Congressional district.
Hypocrisy in politics is nothing new, but the way the Democrats continually make the monster bigger never ceases to amaze. In the current battle for whatever passes for a soul in the Democratic Party, the anti-capitalism youth movement may leapfrog the establishment because it's tapped into a revenue stream that the elders of the village don't have access to. I mean, from the outside, it's rather amusing until you ponder the long-term ramifications of the Dems finally being openly socialist. Heaven help the country if they ever get control of Congress and the White House again.
In the short term, I can't see how lurching to whacked-out Left helps the Democrats win back the normal people they've been alienating. It's highly unlikely that flyover country independents and moderate Democrats have just been hanging around and waiting for a heavy dose of socialism.
I do hope the infighting on that side keeps going on for a while. I like free entertainment.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Thursday was the 100th anniversary of Johnny Carson's birth, so I've added several videos to todays Kruiser Kabana section. The first is his monologue from the last 90-minute show he did. I followed that with interviews from my three favorite regular guests: Don Rickles, Jonathan Winters, and Rodney Dangerfield. If you don't always scroll to the end, I encourage you to do so today. You'll have fun. I also recorded a "Beyond the Briefing" video about Carson's birthday, but I did it later in the day and it couldn't get produced in time to make this morning's Briefing. It'll be posted later today.
