‘Who Wants to Tell Them?’ MSNBC Blames Sexism for Spanberger’s Struggles

Virginia's gubernatorial race is heating up, and if you've been watching the liberal media, you'd think the biggest threat to Abigail Spanberger's campaign isn't her opponent or her policies but good old-fashioned sexism. That's right. MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski has decided that the reason Spanberger is struggling has nothing to do with her lackluster debate performance or her refusal to disavow controversial Democrat Jay Jones. No, it's all about sexism.

Let's back up. Spanberger's campaign is clearly showing signs of trouble. Between the Jay Jones scandal and her getting roughed up in the recent debate against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, the panic is setting in. How do we know? Spanberger has started wheeling out the big guns, bringing in Barack Obama for an 11th-hour endorsement to try to juice some enthusiasm.

Even though public polls and betting markets suggest Spanberger should be sitting pretty, her campaign’s behavior tells a different story. They’re acting like a team that knows the numbers are slipping. My guess? The internal polling looks ugly, and now they’re scrambling—rolling out the big guns in a last-ditch effort to drag her across the finish line.

Enter Brzezinski and Molly Jong-Fast on Morning Joe, ready to diagnose the problem. According to them, Spanberger's struggles are all about sexism.

Brzezinski lamented that "other countries have no problem electing women," as if American voters are uniquely backward. Jong-Fast nodded along, and together they painted a picture of a nation too bigoted to elect a qualified woman to office.

Morning Joe: The reason Abigail Spanberger is struggling is because Americans are sexist; "other countries have no problem electing women" pic.twitter.com/3CmMLhQKKD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 22, 2025

There's just one tiny problem with that narrative. Both candidates in this race are women. Virginia is going to elect a woman governor no matter what happens on Election Day. Spanberger and Earle-Sears are the only two options, which makes blaming sexism for Spanberger's troubles about as logical as blaming the weather.

I guess we should be thrilled that anyone at MSNBC knows what a woman is.

Of course, Earle-Sears didn't miss the irony. She took to social media with a post captioned "Who wants to tell them?"

Who wants to tell them? https://t.co/oYIEsTA8dF — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 22, 2025

Earle-Sears is a Marine veteran, a Jamaican immigrant, and if she wins, she'll be the first black woman ever elected governor in the United States. She checks every diversity box the left (usually) celebrates, but because she's a Republican, the media treats her like she doesn't exist.

And here's where Mika's argument really falls apart. If we're going to blame discrimination for Spanberger's struggles, why isn't anyone blaming racism for Earle-Sears not leading in the polls? After all, she's a black woman running against a white woman. But of course, that narrative doesn't serve the left's agenda, so it gets ignored. The truth is that Democrats only see race and gender as useful when they can wield them as political weapons. When those same identities belong to a Republican, they become inconvenient facts to sweep under the rug.

This isn't new. When Hillary Clinton lost in 2016, despite winning the popular vote, the left blamed sexism. When Kamala Harris lost in 2024, the usual suspects on the left were quick to blame sexism and racism for her defeat. It was the voters' fault, they said, not Hillary’s or Kamala’s campaign or their record. But you can bet that if Earle-Sears loses this race, nobody on the left will blame racism. They'll find some other excuse, some other scapegoat, because acknowledging that a black woman lost to a white woman wouldn't fit the narrative.

The liberal media's obsession with identity politics has reached the point of self-parody. They're so programmed to blame discrimination for every Democratic electoral problem that they can't see the absurdity of their own arguments.

