Jay Jones Is Now Under Criminal Investigation

Matt Margolis | 7:58 PM on October 22, 2025
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Jay Jones, Virginia's Democratic nominee for attorney general, has a brand new scandal to juggle. Jones, who already made national headlines for texting violent fantasies about murdering a Republican politician and his children, now faces criminal investigation over his community service arrangement following a 2022 reckless driving conviction.

And this guy wants to be the state’s top law enforcement officer?

The race that once looked like a toss-up is increasingly tilting toward incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, who's watching his opponent self-destruct in spectacular fashion.

As PJ Media readers know, the original scandal that kicked off Jones's October nightmare involved text messages from 2022 in which he suggested that former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert deserved "two bullets to the head" and fantasized about scenarios involving Gilbert's wife "holding their dying children in her arms,” in the hopes of changing Gilbert’s views on gun control.

That alone should have been disqualifying. But Jones, being a Democrat, seems convinced that the rules don’t apply to him—and honestly, given how often Democrats skate by, who can blame him for thinking that way? Despite mounting pressure from Republicans across Virginia and beyond to step aside, he’s refused to budge, clinging to his candidacy like an entitled leftist.

Just when it seemed Jones's campaign couldn't sink lower, court documents revealed that his community service arrangement following a reckless driving conviction stinks worse than week-old fish. Back in 2022, Jones was caught blasting down Interstate 64 at 116 miles per hour in a 70 mile-per-hour zone. After his conviction, Jones agreed to perform 1,000 hours of community service and pay a $1,500 fine instead of serving jail time.

The problem is where he supposedly performed that service.

While 500 hours were completed with the Virginia NAACP, the other 500 hours were allegedly performed with Meet Our Moment, which happens to be Jones's own political action committee.

Community service is supposed to involve giving back to the community through nonpolitical, nonprofit organizations, not padding the hours at your own political operation. That's the kind of sweetheart deal that reeks of someone who believes the rules simply don't apply to him.

New Kent County Commonwealth's Attorney Scott Renick noted that Jones's community service documentation conveniently failed to clarify that Meet Our Moment was a political action committee, much less that Jones himself ran it.

A New Kent County Circuit Court judge responded by appointing a special prosecutor to investigate whether Jones misled the court to avoid jail time.

On October 22, Miyares seized the moment, saying in a statement: "It is not possible for Jay Jones to fulfill the duties of the attorney general while under an open criminal investigation." Miyares added that if Jones stays in the race, "it shows a contempt for voters never seen in modern Virginia political history."

Between fantasizing about murdering political opponents and allegedly gaming the community service system through his own PAC, Jones has shown Virginians exactly who he is.

Voters would be wise to believe him.

Matt Margolis

